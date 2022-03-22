Hokies' Turner capitalizes on connection with Willis to take part in Liberty's pro day

The Liberty wide receivers, tight ends and running backs catching passes from Malik Willis on Tuesday sported blue T-shirts emblazoned with “Pro Day’ in bright, white lettering across the chest. Those players, familiar to Liberty fans, were easy to spot during the NFL Network’s live coverage of Willis’ throwing session.

A receiver stepped up to Willis’ right for a route early in the session. He wasn’t sporting the same blue T-shirt as the others. Instead, it was the Chicago maroon and burnt orange associated with Virginia Tech.

Tre Turner, one of the Hokies’ brightest pro prospects, elected to participate in Liberty’s pro day before driving to Blacksburg to go through the vertical leap and broad jump with his former Tech teammates.

“It was really cool. I was definitely excited to have him,” Willis said.

Willis and Turner formed a friendship after the first Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama, and that is when Turner approached Willis with the idea of running routes during the quarterback’s pro day in Lynchburg.

Willis didn’t hesitate in telling Turner to show up to Liberty’s indoor practice facility that welcomed 60 NFL personnel from all 32 teams. Four general managers and two head coaches attended the event.

Turner caught short, intermediate and deep passes from Willis, and he nearly came up with an acrobatic catch in the back of the end zone on a red-zone throw.

“I like his talent, he’s humble, I like everything he has in a quarterback,” Turner said of Willis. “We had a good connection at the Senior Bowl and at the combine we talked a lot, and I just wanted to make it happen. I drove up here and we’re going to put on a show today.”

Willis and Turner were on the American Team at the Senior Bowl and in the same group at the NFL Combine earlier this month.

The friendship was forged even more in Indianapolis when the two went into the hallways of the Indiana Convention Center and used those cramped spaces as areas to toss the football back and forth.

Turner said the first hallway throwing session the two had was 10 minutes before they had formal and informal interviews with teams, and the they got in plenty more throws whenever they weren’t inside Lucas Oil Stadium for combine work.

“We just locked it in and solidified it,” Willis said. “It was pretty cool having him here, especially after playing against him.”

Turner first saw Willis’ potential on film during the 2020 season. The Hokies were slated to host the Flames on Nov. 7 of that campaign, and Turner wanted to see if all the hype surrounding Willis was real.

The film didn’t lie.

“I’m watching him on TV, I’m like, ‘This guy’s pretty good,’” Turner recalled. “Then he comes into Lane Stadium and I’m thinking maybe the stadium is going to make a difference. It’s loud in Lane and he’s rattled and maybe he won’t be able to take the atmosphere. He came in there and did everything he wanted to do. At that point, I knew Malik Willis was the real deal.”

Virginia Tech did not have a quarterback in the group participating in its pro day Tuesday, which necessitated Turner electing to showcase his route-running skills at Liberty.

It also didn’t hurt that the entirety of Willis’ throwing session was broadcast live on national television.

“I just knew it was a good quarterback situation for me to come in and just be able to run routes for him and catch for him,” Turner said. “I feel like I can make him look better, even though he looks good enough.”

Turner didn’t participate in any other drills at Liberty. He is hoping his film from Virginia Tech, which features 134 receptions, 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns, will back up what he showed during the pro day.

“This whole process has been very stressful, but I just need one team to like me at the end of the day,” he said.

Turner wasn't the only outside wide receiver to participate Tuesday. Richmond's Jonathan Johnson joined the group on the field. His tight ends coach, Trey Caso, spent two seasons on Hugh Freeze's staff at Liberty, and Caso helped facilitate getting Johnson to Lynchburg.

