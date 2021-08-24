Home game against Missouri highlights Liberty men's basketball nonconference schedule

Two games against Southeast Conference teams, seven neutral site matchups and six home contests highlight the Liberty men’s basketball team’s nonconference schedule. The 15-game slate was revealed Tuesday.
The most-anticipated home game in Liberty Arena history is scheduled for Dec. 2 when the Flames welcome Missouri to the 4,000-seat venue. It marks the first time an SEC program will play in Lynchburg.
Liberty and Missouri are in the middle of a three-game series. The Tigers overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Flames 69-60 last season.
The teams are scheduled to conclude the series in the 2022-23 season in Columbia, Missouri.
The Tigers are the first Power Five opponent to play in Lynchburg since Clemson visited in 2009 as part of ESPN’s 24-hour college basketball tipoff marathon.
Liberty's second game against the SEC comes against what is becoming a familiar opponent. The Flames return to the Maravich Center for the second time in three seasons to face LSU on Nov. 15 in their first road game of the season.
Both SEC programs on the Flames' schedule advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.
Liberty will face Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams Iona and Manhattan on Nov. 19 and 20, respectively, in the MAAC/ASUN Challenge at the HP Fieldhouse on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Iona, coached by Rick Pitino, won the MAAC tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season. Manhattan finished 10th in the 11-team league and fell in the first round of its conference tournament.
The Flames, while in Florida, will play at Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 23.
Liberty will have back-to-back home games against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference programs Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 27 and Delaware State on Dec. 6.
Liberty then plays five neutral site games in a six-game span.
The first comes against Stephen F. Austin in the Hall of Fame Classic inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 11. One week later, the Flames face East Carolina in the Hall of Fame Shootout at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The final three neutral site games come in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu on Dec. 22, 23 and 25. The Flames open that tournament against Northern Iowa. That field includes BYU, Hawai'i, South Florida, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Wyoming.
Liberty opens the season Nov. 11 with a home game against Regent in the first of three matchups with non-Division I programs. The others are against Kentucky Christian on Dec. 13 and Carver on New Year’s Eve.