Howard's evolution at shortstop instrumental for Liberty softball heading into ASUN tourney

Devyn Howard had to learn to be proactive, instead of reactive, once she transitioned to shortstop in the middle of March. The Liberty infielder was letting ground balls come to her deep in the hole on the left side of the infield, which resulted in her having to field bad hops or rushing to deliver a throw to first base.

She had to be instinctive in making her first step and not hesitate in making a play on the ball.

There were growing pains as Howard adjusted to a position she hadn’t played since her high school days. The more she grew accustomed to playing confidently at shortstop, the better she adapted to becoming the top infielder on the Flames’ roster.

“It’s definitely been a process, but she’s so much better at it now,” assistant coach Kasey Fagan said. “She’s starting to be an actual shortstop, like a true shortstop.”

Howard has settled into the demand of playing shortstop and her presence has solidified an infield that has grown into a strength for Liberty.

Howard and the top-seeded Flames (40-16) begin their quest for a second consecutive ASUN Conference tournament title at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Top-seeded Liberty opens the double-elimination tournament by facing fourth-seeded North Alabama (38-16) at UNF Softball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Lions defeated fifth-seeded Jacksonville State, 6-3, Wednesday afternoon.

The Flames swept North Alabama on March 26 and 27 in Lynchburg.

“We want to go down there and take care of business one game at a time and get the wins,” pitcher Karlie Keeney said.

Howard was vital to the Flames’ success in ASUN play. She played shortstop and hit leadoff during the entirety of conference play as Liberty boasted a 23-1 league record and confidently secured the No. 1 overall seed.

Howard was named a first-team all-conference selection.

“Confidence has really been a big factor for me this year,” she said.

Howard played shortstop during her time at Tarpon Springs High School in Florida, but was primarily a third baseman and catcher during her two seasons at College of Central Florida.

Kevin Fagan, Howard’s coach at CCF, told his daughter, Kasey, that Howard had the potential to play at the Division I level and was “a super good third baseman.”

That is the position Howard played during the 2021 season at Liberty and she began this campaign at the hot corner. It was a spot in softball in which the fielder just has to react because of how quickly the ball gets there. “I would just kind of throw my glove up,” she admitted.

Howard was producing at the plate, but others like shortstop Raigan Barrett and second baseman Rachel Craine were struggling to hit near the bottom of the lineup.

Howard played four games at second base as the Liberty coaching staff searched for more production in its lineup, and then she was moved to shortstop on March 13 prior to a matchup with Illinois.

The move seemed ideal for Fagan. She knew Howard had a strong, accurate throwing arm, and her father said Howard was “a gamer” and wanted to play every position.

Howard, who made two starts at shortstop in 2021, had to learn on the fly everything involved with playing the position. She had to develop the ability to see a play unfold, know where the other players are located and be able to make the right play every time.

Howard committed three errors playing at third base and racked up five errors in the first month of playing at shortstop.

“At short, it was a little bit more challenging because when she has a longer time period between her and the ball, she tends to overthink. That’s when you saw her getting on her heels, that’s when you saw her backing up a little bit,” Fagan said. “Now, through drills and just working and her being determined, she’s just really bought into as soon as I get a good read, I’m coming forward; as soon as I can get a good read, I’m going laterally.”

Howard credited the daily work with Fagan on improving her range and ability to make plays she wasn’t making upon her move to shortstop. Howard has delivered backhanded stops in the hole that have robbed base hits and she is now confidently charging ground balls instead of waiting for them to bounce her way.

“Once I switched that up and I started going to it, it got so much easier for me to read,” Howard said. “I feel like my first step has gotten a lot better.”

The coaching staff was going to find a way to keep Howard’s bat in the lineup, especially with her emergence as a quality leadoff hitter. She took over at that spot in the 13th game of the season and hasn’t looked back.

Howard is hitting .321 with 16 extra-base hits (seven homers), 25 RBIs and 44 runs scored out of the leadoff spot. Her ability to get on base has allowed her to set the table for ASUN player of the year Caroline Hudson, who has 16 homers and 50 RBIs this season.

Howard was a leadoff hitter at CCF during her sophomore season.

“Honestly, Huddy hitting behind me is amazing,” Howard said. “I feel like almost every time I get on, Huddy’s in there to hit a home run or send me from first to third or even first to home. She does her job really well when I get on base. She’s been crazy this year. She’s been going off.”

Howard’s success at the plate comes from the independent scouting she does prior to every game. Howard watches film and charts every pitcher’s tendencies on her iPad. It allows her, as the “guinea pig” in the lineup as the leadoff hitter, to know what type of pitches she is going to see in her at-bat and then relay that information to her teammates.

“Devyn has definitely been a pivotal role in us pulling things together,” Hudson said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.