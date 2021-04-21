Howard's RBI triple keys Liberty's victory over Virginia

Redemption. That was Deyvn Howard’s mindset when she stepped into the batter’s box with two on and one out in the fourth inning Wednesday afternoon.
The Liberty third baseman failed to capitalize on her run-scoring opportunity in the second inning against Virginia starter Mikayla Houge. The freshman right-hander worked her way out of that jam and limited the Flames to one run.
Howard, in the fourth inning, made sure more than one run came across the plate.
The junior laced a triple into the left-center field gap to score Savannah Channel and Emily Sweat for the go-ahead runs, and Liberty held off Virginia’s seventh-inning rally to claim a 3-2 victory on a blustery afternoon at Liberty Softball Stadium.
“I was ready to redeem myself,” Howard said. “ … I was really looking forward to getting back in that box.”
Howard’s lone hit split the gap in left-center and spun away from UVa center fielder Bailey Winscott. The ball trickled to the wall, allowing Channel and Sweat (2 for 3) to easily score, and Howard was able to hustle around and slide in safely for her first triple of the season.
The triple, which gave the Flames (30-12) a 3-1 lead, atoned for Howard’s second-inning at-bat in which she left Sweat on base in scoring position.
Sweat was on second base after driving in Blake Gibson with a game-tying double, but Houge (4-8) worked out of the inning by forcing Howard to hit a line drive that ricocheted off UVa first baseman Ashley Jennings (Jefferson Forest) and resulted in a 3-4-3 putout at first for the second out.
Houge induced a soft ground ball from Madison Via to escape the inning and keep the score tied at 1.
Houge pitched Howard inside and went outside once in the fourth inning, but returned back to the inner half of the plate. Howard was sitting on that pitch.
“Once I saw it, I grabbed it,” she said.
Houge allowed three earned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out one in 4 2/3 innings.
Karlie Keeney (11-4) picked up the victory despite a rough first three innings. The Cavaliers (14-26) scored once on three hits and took advantage of three Liberty errors to extend the innings and force Keeney to throw extra pitches.
That extra time in the circle didn’t have an effect on Keeney early on, as she limited the damage to one second-inning run when Winscott drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Donna Friedman.
The Cavaliers left five runners on base in the first three innings.
“I think we just needed a second to get dialed in and focused,” Keeney said.
The freshman did not allow a hit between the fourth and sixth innings and faced one batter over the minimum during that three-inning frame.
The difference? She kept her screwball off the plate, which resulted in four ground ball outs, two pop-ups and two line drive outs.
“Karlie was in control. She really was,” Liberty coach Dot Richardson said.
Keeney ran into trouble in the seventh as UVa attempted to rally.
Mikalia Fox’s 12-pitch at-bat resulted in a walk to lead off the frame, and she advanced to second on Winscott’s single to right.
Emily Kirby, in relief, got a quick first out on Katie Goldberg’s sacrifice bunt that advanced both runners into scoring position.
Arizona Ritchie drew a walk to load the bases and Jennings followed with a ground ball to first that drove in pinch-runner Tori Gilbert to cut the deficit to one run.
Kirby struck out Kate Covington on four pitches to end the Cavaliers’ threat.
“Even though I struggled a little bit [in the seventh], I was proud of Kirby coming in and getting the win for me,” said Keeney, who struck out two, walked three and surrendered four hits in six-plus innings.
Liberty managed only seven hits after teeing off on UVa pitching on April 6 at Palmer Park in Charlottesville. Eight of the Flames’ 11 base hits went for extra bases in a 12-3, six-inning victory, but Hogue and Rayle limited Liberty’s production to a pair of extra-base hits (Howard’s triple and Sweat’s double).
Rayle was perfect in her 1 1/3 innings of relief.
“I thought UVa did a good job,” Richardson said.
Extra bases: Liberty completed its fourth season sweep against UVa and third in the past four full seasons (1982, 2017, 2018 and 2021). … The Flames needed 42 games to reach 30 victories to tie for the third fastest to that number of wins. The 2018 team reached 30 wins in 38 games. … Liberty has won 30 games in five straight seasons, not including the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. … Jennings is one of two Lynchburg-area players on the UVa roster. Freshman Madison Harris (Brookville) did not pitch Wednesday.