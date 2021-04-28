Hudson's two homers lift Liberty to stunning victory over Virginia Tech

“She got her strikeouts and she’s going to get them,” Liberty coach Dot Richardson said of Rochard. “The key is the adjustments our hitters had to make.”

The Flames rattled off eight hits and drew three walks against the Hokies’ ace. D’Amour briefly considered lifting Rochard in the ninth inning, but elected to keep her in the circle.

“They started taking pitches. Keely got less sharp as the game went on,” D’Amour said. “I probably should have taken her out, but a pitch here and there in the seventh inning and it’s a different game. She’s our stud, and I just went with her.”

Keeney (13-4) was brought in out of the bullpen with the Hokies (28-12) leading 3-0 with one out in the third inning. Flames starter Emily Kirby had to work out of a jam in the first, couldn’t find the strike zone in the second when she surrendered a two-run homer to Mackenzie Lawter, and then gave up a no-doubt solo homer to Alexa Milius in the third.

Keeney came in and scattered three hits, walked one and struck out three.

“I was just trying to really stay down in the zone, stay off the plate and get them to hit my stuff,” Keeney said.