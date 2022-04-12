Hurley's spectacular sixth-inning throw shifts momentum, lifts No. 21 Hokies over Liberty

Three Hillier rounded first base and was ready to begin celebrating. His two-out single to left field was almost assuredly going to score Aaron Anderson from second to finally give Liberty the lead with two outs in the sixth inning.

The Flames left fielder instead crouched just outside of the first-base bag. He was stunned, just like the rest of his teammates wearing the home white uniforms.

Virginia Tech left fielder Jack Hurley’s spectacular throw to the plate easily beat Anderson, and Liberty’s chance to take the lead was snatched away.

The 21st-ranked Hokies made the host team pay.

Virginia Tech scored four times in the seventh and added a run each in the eighth and ninth innings to claim a 10-6 triumph before an announced crowd of 2,703 on Tuesday evening at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

“I think it did,” Liberty coach Scott Jackson said of the momentum turning on Hurley’s play. “It was one of those if I had to do it over again I’d definitely do it again. I thought Hurley was deep and the ball wasn’t hit that hard and he’s going to have to come up and make a perfect throw. Tip of the cap to him, he did, and that shifted it.”

The Hokies (21-8) took advantage in Tim Miller’s lone inning of relief.

Miller retired the first batter of the seventh before surrendering the go-ahead home run to Gavin Cross on a 1-0 changeup.

Cade Hunter (3 for 5) followed four batters later with a two-run, two-out homer to left-center field, and Nick Holesa added an RBI double that chased Miller (0-1) after recording two outs.

“Tim Miller is a good option. I think he can do some things,” Jackson said. “It didn’t go his way tonight.”

Tech added a run in the eighth off Max Alba and then added an insurance run against Nick Willard in the ninth to take a 10-4 lead.

Jonah Hurney (2-1) picked up the victory with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Ryan Metz recorded his first save of the season by allowing two runs on four hits over the final three innings.

The lone runs Metz surrendered came on Logan Mathieu’s two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning.

Mathieu’s third homer of the season capped a 3-for-4 performance in which he drove in three runs.

“We know what he’s capable of and I think he’s really done a good job of trying to get better, not really letting things snowball to the point he’s pressing,” Jackson said of Mathieu, “and he’s doing a really good job for me of … take what the game gives you and look for a pitch to put a good swing on and for him to stay inside and on balls. I know that’s been the emphasis for him and here’s the results that we’re getting.”

The Flames (20-11) had five opportunities with runners in scoring position against Hokies starter Ryan Kennedy, and they failed to record a hit in all five instances.

Kennedy escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the first with three straight outs, and then held Liberty hitless in two opportunities in the third to preserve the scoreless tie.

“We’ve got to get better with awareness in those situations on how we’re going to be pitched and just understand the game, the pressure is on the other team in those moments,” Jackson said. “If we can take what the game gives us, I think we’ll do a better job of giving ourselves the chance to have those good at-bats we need in those moments.”

Tech struck for four runs on four hits in the fourth inning against Liberty starter Trey Gibson to take a 4-0 lead.

Hunter had an RBI double, Cade Swisher followed with a sacrifice fly, and Holesa and Nick Biddison each had RBI singles.

Liberty finally got on the board in the fifth by finally capitalizing with runners in scoring position.

Stephen Hill drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to force in the first run. Mathieu reached on an infield single when his chopper hit to the right side of the infield wasn’t fielded until he crossed the bag, and then Cameron Foster laced a two-run double into the left-center field gap to tie the game at 4.

Cole Garrett pitched a scoreless top of the sixth to preserve the tie, and Jackson wanted to capitalize when Hillier’s single reached the outfield.

However, Hurley’s throw to get Anderson out at the plate flipped momentum.

“I’m trying to send Aaron there and get the lead and try to get three or four or five outs of Mason Fluharty” from the bullpen, Jackson said. “That was really kind of my approach there, but didn’t work out tonight for us.”

