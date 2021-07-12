Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 1: Expanded CFP, NIL and the transfer portal

One year ago, Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw was one of the few people on campus as he chatted on the telephone for his annual sitdown interview with The News & Advance. The coronavirus pandemic limited access, forcing reporters and athletic administrators to find new ways of doing business.
Less than one month ago, McCaw’s annual interview was done in one of Liberty Athletic Center’s sprawling corner conference rooms. This particular one overlooked Liberty University Dr., which was teeming with life as students walked around campus and cars cruised from one destination to the next.
In the year between interviews, Liberty athletics enjoyed one of its most successful seasons to date. The football program finished the season ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in program history. The men’s basketball program qualified for the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season, and was joined this season in NCAA Tournament play by baseball, softball, women’s soccer, men’s tennis, men’s golf and women’s cross country.
The first of this five-part Q&A with McCaw dives into the high-profile topics from this summer — the possible expansion of the College Football Playoff; the implementation of Name, Image and Likeness in college athletics; and the transfer portal.
N&A: One of the big news items over the summer was the potential for expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams. What is your thought on the potential expansion, and what does that mean for Liberty?
IM: The proposed expansion from four to 12 teams is terrific news for Liberty. Certainly that will allow more access in terms of being able to get to the championship, and it will also mean there are a lot more meaningful games in the regular season of college football. I think that’s good for the sport overall. I also really like the fact that the proposal suggests that the playoff will emanate through the bowl system. I think the bowl system is very healthy for college football. I think that’s a really good approach in terms of how they’re suggesting handling it. I think that’s good news for Liberty and really good news for college football in general.
N&A: The big domino that could fall because of the proposed CFP expansion is Notre Dame potentially joining the Atlantic Coast Conference as a full member with the top four CFP teams getting byes as conference champions. Does that mean Liberty, like Notre Dame as an independent, begins looking for a conference home?
IM: Certainly in terms of the access, getting one of those 12 slots would be very coveted for us and we’d be very excited about that opportunity. As far as conference affiliation goes, there’s no question that with the success we’re having in football and men’s basketball that people are taking notice of what’s going on at Liberty, and that’s put us in a position where we’re recognized as a program on the rise, we’re garnering a lot of interest, and that may lead to future opportunities.
N&A: With that being said of Liberty beginning to garner a lot of interest, does remaining an independent in football remain a viable option?
IM: I think independent football is sustainable, it’s desirable in many ways. Obviously Notre Dame and BYU and Army have demonstrated that it can be very successful as an FBS independent. We’re fortunate we have strong partnerships with ESPN that provide us both television access as well as bowl opportunities. We continue to feel that this is a very good model for us.
N&A: If Liberty continues this level of success in football, does that open the door for negotiating more television opportunities in the next deal with ESPN?
IM: We’re currently in discussions with ESPN about our television contract. We’ll keep you updated as those come closer here.
N&A: Could there be a new deal completed in the foreseeable future, or is this something down the line?
IM: We expect it will be in place for the upcoming season.
N&A: If football independence isn’t a viable option for Liberty under the potential new CFP model, what are the parameters you would consider for Liberty to join a conference?
IM: Like any pursuit, it would need to make sense for all the parties. In our case, it would need to be a more desirable situation than we have right now. Because both FBS independent football and the ASUN are currently serving Liberty very well.
N&A: There seems to be a consensus that something uniform needs to be done with Name, Image and Likeness, which became official July 1. What are your thoughts on what should be done from a national perspective? Should legislation come from Congress, leave it currently as a state-to-state decision, or does the NCAA need to present a feasible plan that benefits the athletes while they are still students?
IM: Name, Image and Likeness is a complex issue and it should have been addressed a long time ago. … I think the best solution would be a narrow Congressional outcome that really allows for there to be universal standards, so we’re not dealing with state-by-state bills that are different and not allow the NCAA to put in place kind of the compliance components to ensure fairness of the system. I think that’s the best outcome.
N&A: Have you seen anything presented recently that would be something you can get behind for NIL?
IM: There’s a bill from Jerry Moran, the senator from Kansas, that has been put forth [called the Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act of 2021]. I think that’s the most practical bill that I’ve seen. There’s some others that are not far off from that one, so I’m hopeful it lands in that range. … I know some of the bills are talking about extensive health care and things like that, and I don’t know how we can possibly have Congress regulating health care of student-athletes. I think that would be unfortunate if we got to an outcome like that.
N&A: What are your thoughts on the transfer portal? Is there concern for Liberty with the number of high-profile athletes, particularly in recent months with Emily Lytle and Ashtyn Baker, electing to go elsewhere?
IM: The transfer portal has really benefited many of our programs if you look across the board. We have realized some great gains through the transfer portal. You always want 100% of your student-athletes to be successful and graduate and compete for your programs. I think the reality and the current transfer environment is that that’s not going to happen for a variety of reasons. I think overall the transfer portal has been more beneficial to Liberty than it’s been a negative. We’ve certainly been the beneficiary of some very high profile and very impactful transfers throughout our entire athletic program.