Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 1: Expanded CFP, NIL and the transfer portal

IM: Like any pursuit, it would need to make sense for all the parties. In our case, it would need to be a more desirable situation than we have right now. Because both FBS independent football and the ASUN are currently serving Liberty very well.

N&A: There seems to be a consensus that something uniform needs to be done with Name, Image and Likeness, which became official July 1. What are your thoughts on what should be done from a national perspective? Should legislation come from Congress, leave it currently as a state-to-state decision, or does the NCAA need to present a feasible plan that benefits the athletes while they are still students?

IM: Name, Image and Likeness is a complex issue and it should have been addressed a long time ago. … I think the best solution would be a narrow Congressional outcome that really allows for there to be universal standards, so we’re not dealing with state-by-state bills that are different and not allow the NCAA to put in place kind of the compliance components to ensure fairness of the system. I think that’s the best outcome.

N&A: Have you seen anything presented recently that would be something you can get behind for NIL?