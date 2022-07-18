Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 1: NIL, the transfer portal, future of Division I athletics

Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw’s summer has been anything but slow. The Flames are gearing up for their final season in the ASUN Conference, and they are preparing to make the jump to Conference USA for the 2023-24 athletic season. McCaw has had to keep up with the changing elements of both conferences, in addition to the ever-evolving world of college athletics.

McCaw carved out some time on June 30 to sit down with The News & Advance for an annual Q&A that touched on several topics. This interview took place a few hours prior to UCLA and USC announcing they were moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

The first of the five-part Q&A focuses on college athletics as a whole, ranging from NIL, the transfer portal and the NCAA transformation committee.

N&A: A new initiative that was recently announced was Flames Exchange as part of the SOAR program. Is this part of the ever-changing world of name, image and likeness?

IM: NIL’s really been evolving. Obviously it was last July 1 when everything really opened up. Since that time, we’ve had about 100 of our student-athletes that have engaged in NIL deals. Really what Flames Exchange allows us to do is do it in a little more orderly fashion where all of our students can develop a profile and can really describe what they’re interested in doing, and in turn businesses or sponsors or individuals who want to have a partnership with our student-athletes can make a connection through Flames Exchange in an orderly way that’s monitored, tracked and organized, and taxes are handled. It’s really a comprehensive program to make sure everything is done the right way. I expect the number is going to increase from 100 as we head into 2022-23, and we’re excited to be able to put our student-athletes in position to benefit from NIL.

N&A: Have the NIL laws in Virginia changed over the last year?

IM: They’ve evolved somewhat. There have been some changes with that as well. We track that and of course there’s a lot of layers to this. You need to comply with NCAA rules, state of Virginia rules and university policy. There’s a lot of things we need to make sure are lined up. We feel like we’re doing that well right now.

N&A: Have you had conversations with Darius McGhee and Rashad Whitehead regarding what they learned from the NIL Summit?

IM: They actually just came back right when we had the launch of the Flames Exchange. Darius was there and I saw him briefly. We had a panel with some of our coaches, as well, to talk about NIL. We’re definitely trying to get best practices. We don’t have everything figured out at this point, but we’re trying to do things the right way and put our student-athletes in position to properly use NIL.

N&A: Have you noticed whether NIL is changing how recruiting is being handled on a national level?

IM: That I think is obviously the unfortunate part of NIL is that you do hear about the recruiting inducements. To me, that’s not what NIL should be about. That’s a whole different area. We’re focused exclusively on our 580 student-athletes and making sure that we put them in position where we’re not using NIL in the recruiting space.

N&A: Has Liberty worked with EA Sports to get stadium renderings and other elements to be included in the relaunch of the college football game in 2023?

IM: Liberty will be part of EA Sports. We’re looking forward to it and I think that will be something our fans and our student-athletes will really enjoy being a part of.

N&A: Was that something the university wanted to jump on board with immediately once it became public knowledge?

IM: They approached us about a year ago. We were an early adopter and jumped right now and we’re very excited about it. They have the renderings of Williams Stadium and we’ve provided them with everything they’ve requested.

N&A: How would you assess how the transfer portal has worked out for Liberty? Have there been good, bad or ugly developments from the portal?

IM: The good is again we’ve done extremely well in finding some good cultural fits out of the portal that have had a high impact on our athletic programs. There’s been a lot of good. I would say the bad is that a lot of student-athletes are getting stuck in the portal and you read about the ones that have opportunities to help themselves and maybe move to a better program or a better fit or something along those lines. Unfortunately, there are hundreds that get stuck in the portal and have no opportunities. I would say that’s the bad. The ugly is honestly just the impermissible recruiting benefits that you hear about. That really has no part in college athletics. It seems to have finally got the attention of the NCAA enforcement staff.

N&A: Would eliminating the number of players you can sign in a period help with getting those players stuck in the transfer portal out?

IM: A lot of our programs have different approaches in terms of the portal and it’s almost a sport-specific approach. Some of our coaches are very active and looking at potential transfers that they feel fit our program, and others would rather build the program with high school student-athletes and only rarely take student-athletes from the portal.

N&A: What do you make of some of the recommendations from the NCAA transformation committee?

IM: I think the transformation process has a long way to go and I think there are a lot of strong and very conflicting opinions about some of the early concepts. I think any time you’re proposing changes as drastic as some things they’ve suggested, it really needs to be thoroughly evaluated and well thought out. Their initial timeline was to be done by this August. I think it’s been backed up now to January and may take much longer than that. Some of these concepts are dramatic changes that I think really need to be evaluated top to bottom because every time you make a change, there’s implications to that change. If we start making a number of radical changes, it could really dramatically affect college athletics. There’s a lot of great things going on in college athletics that we don’t need to disrupt. Certainly there’s things we can improve upon and we should look at that, but I think we really need to be measured in our approach.

N&A: Another thing the transformation committee is looking at is abolishing limits on numbers of coaches. For instance, baseball has long fought to have a third assistant coach on staff. Is that one of those that could be beneficial down the line?

IM: I would put at the top of the list doing away with the volunteer coach concept. I think that probably is fraught with a lot of problems. I think that would, to me, be one of the first things that should be changed. The coaching limits overall you kind of worry about is there going to be an arms race in staffing and where does that lead us. These are not the greatest financial times for most schools in terms of adding personnel costs. I think that could present some challenges, and again same thing with unlimited scholarships. Again I don’t know where many schools are going to find the money. I think the top of the SEC could probably find whatever they need to find, but for the vast majority of schools in Division I, and many Power Five conferences, they don’t have unlimited resources.

N&A: You bring up that most schools don’t have unlimited resources. There has been growing chatter about the possibility of a new subdivision within Division I. Do you see that happening?

IM: Division I’s gotten too large. We have over 350 schools with wide-ranging resources. I expect that there will be an FBS subdivision, then perhaps one or possibly two subdivisions within the next group. Revenue distribution is driving so much of what we do that I think that could be a factor in terms of how things are lined in the future. I could see a situation where there’s multiple championships in each sport within Division I where there would be an FBS subdivision championship, then kind of a mid-major championship and a low-major championship. That would provide more access, more opportunities for student-athletes. I think that concept could be something that’s beneficial.

N&A: That’s not just for football? That would be for every sport?

IM: All sports.

N&A: Is that a drastic move or one that is needed?

IM: I think given where we’re going, I think that could happen. The men’s basketball championship obviously is a differentiator just because of the value of that championship and the television revenue. That may be an outlier in this. I think, for example, if you take a sport like volleyball for example, you could have again an FBS-level championship, a mid-major championship and a low-major championship and have teams competing for each one. I just think that the growth of Division I, the expansion of Division I has caused institutions to be at very different places.

N&A: Would a change to the revenue distribution model play into that?

IM: Again, so much of the NCAA revenue comes from the men’s basketball championship. It’s 90% of the NCAA revenue. Before you start making too many changes, you need to really evaluate where the future of your revenue streams are going to be. There’s some hope that women’s basketball and some women’s sports can start to generate more television revenue in the future, and so if that in fact is a possibility, that may be a source of additional opportunity as well.

N&A: There have been reports of automatic qualifier tournament bids being adjusted. Is that something you see happening?

IM: Hard to say. I think there’s so much on the transformation committee’s plate right now. It will be interesting to see how many concepts they bring forward.