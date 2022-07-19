Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 2: ASUN and Conference USA

Liberty has enjoyed a successful four-year run so far in the ASUN Conference, and it enters its final season in the league before joining Conference USA.

Flames athletics director Ian McCaw, in the second of a five-part Q&A, discusses the Flames’ stay in the ASUN and what the future holds in a new-look C-USA.

N&A: Liberty is heading into its final season in the ASUN Conference. The league added Austin Peay and Queens on July 1 to bring membership up to 14, likely offsetting the departure of Liberty and Jacksonville State for Conference USA. What is a 14-team ASUN going to look like for 2022-23?

IM: We’ll move back to just one division. I think that’s a positive for us to have more competition throughout the entire conference, rather than kind of going East-West as we have this past year. The ASUN has been great for Liberty. Commissioner Gumbart and all of our colleagues have been fantastic. It’s given us a platform to compete very well and our hope is that our last year in the ASUN will be one that will be filled with a lot of success.

N&A: What are the expectations for the athletic program in the final year with the ASUN?

IM: I think our athletic program is maturing. Again, I think we’re in a position to where across the board Liberty teams will be competing for championships in every sport. We have some great competition and we’re looking forward to do extremely well in our final year and really position ourselves as we transition into Conference USA to be thriving.

N&A: Liberty, along with the other three newcomers, were invited to the Conference USA spring meetings. How did those go?

IM: It went really well. There was a lot of excitement, a lot of energy, and I think a lot of hope for the future. Certainly a big part of it is going to be a new television contract and the exposure that that would bring. The New 9, as they’re being referred to, is going to be very competitive. It will be as competitive or, in some cases, more competitive than the current Conference USA membership. I think there’s just a lot of excitement about the potential in the future of Conference USA.

N&A: Will the new television contract be based solely on football or will it encompass all sports?

IM: It will be all sports.

N&A: How are those negotiations going?

IM: I think that process has just recently gotten underway. I would expect it’s going to play out through the summer and perhaps into the fall.

N&A: Does C-USA have to wait for more dominos to fall with other leagues?

IM: I don’t think so.

N&A: What will C-USA look like for football and basketball?

IM: I think it’s going to be great. We talked a lot about kind of the concepts for scheduling and the tournament in men’s basketball, how the championship would work in football. Again, I think we have a really good structure in place. I think we have some very good and very competitive programs as we head into this conference. Western Kentucky’s going to be very strong, Middle Tennessee is a good program, Louisiana Tech’s had a lot of success. I think obviously we’ll bring some success with us as well. It’s going to be very competitive and we’re looking forward to some of the new programs, too. Jacksonville State is a program on the rise. There’s going to be a lot of great competition in Conference USA.

N&A: Conference USA has had the football team with the highest winning percentage host the championship game. Does that appear to be what will happen in 2023 and beyond?

IM: Yes.

N&A: For the basketball championship, the men’s and women’s tournaments have been run simultaneously at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, in recent years. Is that still a possibility, or have discussions been held on higher seed hosting or rotating sites?

IM: I think with the change in membership, the conference is open to some other options for the basketball championships. … I think there will be a fresh look at the basketball championships in terms of where they’ll be held.