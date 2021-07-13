Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 2: Football

IM: The LFC renovation was enormous in terms of day-to-day operations of the football program, so that gives them a great recruiting asset and a great operational environment. In terms of what we’re doing right now, we’re renovating the third floor and the fifth floor of the west tower, and those renovations will be complete by the start of the season. That will be great for our donors, our suite holders to really have an elevated experience there. Looking ahead, we’re planning for ’22 to make some changes to the berm area. We’re looking to terrace the berm area to make that a better seating environment for our fans. We think that’ll be a really attractive place to watch games, and then we’re also looking at some additional premium seating enhancements on the west side of the stadium. The 2022 season with Virginia Tech coming here, BYU coming here, we think there will be extremely high demand for both season tickets and individual game tickets, if there are any. We think that will be the year where we want to maximize our capacity.