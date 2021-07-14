Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 3: Basketball

N&A: The league schedule will be challenging, for sure. The biggest gripe I’ve heard from fans is the number of non-Division I programs on the schedule over the years. Last year can be viewed as an aberration with COVID restrictions, but fans have still voiced their displeasure with the number of those programs on the schedule. Is the men's basketball program hoping to field a more competitive schedule this upcoming season? And is scheduling as difficult as McKay makes it out to be?

IM: This past year, there’s no question we had a number of games canceled due to COVID, so that was one of the main reasons we had to have as many non-Division Is as we did. Certainly as you become more successful, it does become more difficult to get games. I know our coaching staff works really hard at it. We’re really excited to have a home game against Missouri this year. To have an SEC come to our campus to play is a really big step for our program, and hopefully we’ll be able to get some of those games in the future. It’s hard to get the high-major programs, particularly the Power Five programs, to go on the road and play at a place where they know they’re going to face a really competitive team that has a winning culture.