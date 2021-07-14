Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 3: Basketball

The men’s and women’s basketball programs had wild success in 2020-21 in the $65 million Liberty Arena, but every game featured limited fan attendance. Liberty is expected to have full capacity in the 4,000-seat arena, which should have a drastically different feel for the upcoming season.
That will benefit a men’s basketball program that has qualified for three consecutive NCAA Tournaments.
The third of this five-part Q&A with athletic director Ian McCaw looks at the two basketball programs on campus.
N&A: How excited are you to see a full-capacity Liberty Arena?
IM: I can’t wait for us to open Liberty Arena and have a capacity crowd. We miss so much of that this past year because we didn’t have the students and the band and the cheerleaders and the energy that would have been there otherwise. I think fans are going to find it’s going to be one of the most dynamic environments in college basketball once we’re able to fill it up.
N&A: Anything new for Liberty Arena this upcoming season, even though most fans weren’t able to get in there for the 2020-21 season?
IM: There have been a few components and projects that have been finished up since the season. We kind of finished up the locker rooms and the film rooms and some of the behind-the-scenes aspects of it. In terms of the arena itself, the biggest difference will be what the fans bring and the rest of our students.
N&A: The ASUN Conference basketball schedule last season featured back-to-back games against the same opponent to limit travel. Were you a fan of that scheduling model, and have there been discussions centering around whether that could work in the future?
IM: The back-to-back single site model worked well during a pandemic and made great sense. We’re glad to be moving back to a more traditional scheduling model for the upcoming year, and obviously it will be different. We’ll have 12 teams in our conference, we’ll have divisional play, so we’re looking forward to establishing new rivalries with our new members.
N&A: Looking at men’s basketball — is this current run of success ever going to end?
IM: I think we should never take the success that Coach McKay and his program are having for granted because he has worked extremely hard to build a great staff, recruit outstanding players, and develop a really strong culture within his program. Obviously that’s led to a string of championships and NCAA appearances. We’re certainly grateful and excited about that. I think the competition in the ASUN will be greater than it has been, particularly with the expansion members. We’re certainly going to be challenged as we move into the 2021-22 season.
N&A: The league schedule will be challenging, for sure. The biggest gripe I’ve heard from fans is the number of non-Division I programs on the schedule over the years. Last year can be viewed as an aberration with COVID restrictions, but fans have still voiced their displeasure with the number of those programs on the schedule. Is the men's basketball program hoping to field a more competitive schedule this upcoming season? And is scheduling as difficult as McKay makes it out to be?
IM: This past year, there’s no question we had a number of games canceled due to COVID, so that was one of the main reasons we had to have as many non-Division Is as we did. Certainly as you become more successful, it does become more difficult to get games. I know our coaching staff works really hard at it. We’re really excited to have a home game against Missouri this year. To have an SEC come to our campus to play is a really big step for our program, and hopefully we’ll be able to get some of those games in the future. It’s hard to get the high-major programs, particularly the Power Five programs, to go on the road and play at a place where they know they’re going to face a really competitive team that has a winning culture.
N&A: There’s still a ways to go until television is announced for men’s basketball, but is that Missouri game a possibility to be aired on a linear network?
IM: Absolutely could be. Absolutely could be linear television. We haven’t heard that determined yet, but that certainly is a possibility.
N&A: What is the next step for the men’s basketball program? Conference titles and NCAA Tournaments are always a good thing, but is there another step that could be taken?
IM: We’re recruiting at a very high level right now and we want to obviously maintain a really strong culture as we do that. With Liberty Arena, with the support of our administration, our vision is for Liberty basketball to be the Gonzaga of the East.
N&A: Liberty women’s basketball was the queen of the Big South Conference, but hasn’t found that same success in the ASUN. What does Liberty need to do to bridge the gap with Florida Gulf Coast? Does that make you evaluate the program any differently with the Eagles in the league?
IM: FGCU deserves a lot of credit. They’ve built an impressive, nationally ranked program that has set a very high standard in the ASUN. Liberty has a great tradition in women’s basketball and we’re now facing great competition from a program like FGCU. That’s going to challenge us to step up our game and we’re going to need to get better.