Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 3: Football

Football clearly remains the most prominent sport at Liberty. The Flames won their third consecutive bowl game in December and are 26-11 in three seasons under Hugh Freeze.

The 2022 schedule welcomes BYU and Virginia Tech to Lynchburg, and there is a lot of focus on what the future schedules will look like when the Flames join Conference USA.

Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw discusses those topics as the regular season is less than two months away.

N&A: A considerable amount of talk during the summer is how the football schedule for 2023 will look. Do you have an update?

IM: It’s coming along really well. Mickey Guridy has done a great job and Dave Brown from Gridiron has been extremely helpful. We’re in good shape. We’ll have three nonconference home games, one nonconference road game, so it will be a season with seven home games and five road games. I think that will be exciting for our fans. We’re pretty close to finalizing that. We’re kind of working through a couple of contracts, but we’ve been very successful in terms of moving some games off our schedule for 2023. We feel very good about that.

N&A: How has the process been going for shuffling games around in 2024 and beyond?

IM: 2024, we’re very close. Very close in ‘25 and ‘26 as well. Once we get to about 2027 and beyond, I think we’ve got really nice schedules. It will be a mix of continuing series like Virginia Tech and Old Dominion, and we have some games with App State, Coastal Carolina. There will be games that our fans are very excited about, regional rivalries that mean something to our fanbase.

N&A: Will those future nonconference games be strictly on the East Coast, or are there games still remaining where there will be some travel involved?

IM: Because we’ve got some travel involved in the Conference USA games, we’ve tried to be very intentional about being regional with our nonconference schedule.

N&A: What is your assessment of the state of the football program heading into the final season as an independent?

IM: I’m really excited about the 2022 season. I think a lot of things. First of all, the most attractive schedule that we’ve ever had, particularly with home games against Virginia Tech and BYU, playing at Arkansas and Wake Forest. Again, it’s a real treat for the fans to have this kind of a schedule. I believe this is the best roster Coach Freeze and his staff have put together. Just a lot of depth, a lot of quality, and Coach Freeze and his staff continue to do a great job. I think there’s a lot for Flames Nation to be excited about.

N&A: When Hugh Freeze was hired in Dec. 2018, did you expect to be at this point?

IM: We’re ahead of schedule in football for sure. A lot of things have contributed to that, including obviously Malik and his success, and just the growth of the program. They’ve recruited extremely well, the transfer portal has helped our football program a great deal, so we’re well ahead of schedule. That’s certainly something to be excited about.

N&A: How has the expansion of both Williams Stadium and the Liberty Football Center, plus the indoor facility, aided in that growth?

IM: We’re very blessed that the university supports us extremely well and very grateful for it. That’s what allows us to have quality coaches and be able to recruit at a high level and really provide a great product for our fans who are embracing us at record numbers. Without the support of the university and our leadership, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing.

N&A: You previously mentioned quarterback Malik Willis. What will his lasting impact on the program? Will it be similar to Robert Griffin III and Baylor?

IM: I think it’s very similar to RGIII at Baylor. Malik’s legacy will be one of excellence and he set a standard of play, character, faith and selflessness that’s been a really big part of building our culture here in the program. He’s been a big factor in turning Liberty football into a national brand.

N&A: How is the latest update at Williams Stadium going along?

IM: It’s going really well. Everything’s on schedule at this point, but it is a really busy summer at Williams Stadium. It really starts with the new field surface, so that’s in progress right now. We have all chairbacks on the west side, there will be all benchbacks on the east side above the student seating. We have leveled the berm to turn that into a seating area, so that can be used for student overflow or to sell on a game-by-game basis. Then over the berm we have 23 cabanas that are being constructed so those are all sold prior to the season. We’re excited about that. We’re also creating a premium tailgate area outside of Gate 1. I think our fans will notice a very different environment and atmosphere as they come to games this year.

N&A: How close will those renovations be to being completed prior to the Sept. 10 home opener against UAB?

IM: I like having a road game to start the year because I think that will give us a little extra time. So far all those projects are either ahead of schedule or on schedule, so we’re feeling very good about it.

N&A: How are ticket sales looking for the season?

IM: Going really well. We’ve already surpassed last year’s final total of season ticket sales earlier this month. We have a chance to be sold out on a season ticket basis this year. That number for us is about 9,000 because we do need to hold tickets for opponents like Virginia Tech and BYU. We’re doing extremely well right now. We’re going to be very close to being sold out on a season ticket basis, so that’s exciting to see the response from the fans.

N&A: Could that lead to the largest average attendance for a season of Liberty football?

IM: Yeah, I don’t think there’s any question we’re going to break every attendance record that Liberty has. Again, a lot of it has to do with the quality of our program as well as just the response of our fans and a great home schedule.

N&A: Football seems to be trending toward a 365-day calendar with the transfer portal, constant recruiting, spring ball, summer workouts and the season. Is that good for the sport to be year-round?

IM: I like the concept of having a 365-day calendar for football because one of the things you have to be concerned about is just the workload of our coaches and our staff. We need to build in some dead periods to let people turn their phone off for a while and take a little bit of a break, because college athletics is a grind and I think it’s good to kind of build in some windows of time where people can have some reasonable quality of life.

N&A: Where do you think the dead periods should fall?

IM: I think this time of year obviously is one where we can have some dead time. I think being selective through different parts of the season to make sure again we don’t have coaches working 365 days a year.

N&A: Do you approve of having a transfer portal window?

IM: I do. I don’t think the portal needs to be open for business 365 days a year. I think having a fall and spring window where students can enter in those two periods, I think that makes a lot of sense just so it’s not constant throughout the year.

N&A: Do you want to see immediate eligibility for players who enter the transfer portal?

IM: I’m supportive of immediate eligibility so long as academic criteria are in order.