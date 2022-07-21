Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 4: Basketball

The men’s basketball program came up two victories short of winning a fourth consecutive ASUN Conference tournament title. However, the big news was mid-major All-American guard Darius McGhee electing to utilize his COVID year of eligibility with Liberty as the Flames are the presumptive preseason favorite to win the ASUN. Plus, the women’s basketball team provided a scare into perennial power FGCU.

The Q&A with Flames athletic director Ian McCaw continues with looking at those two programs.

N&A: What is your assessment of the men’s basketball program?

IM: Anytime you win three conference championships in four years, you have to feel great about your basketball program. On top of that, Coach McKay has such an exemplary culture within his program that it’s just very gratifying to be around the student-athletes and just to see what high character we have within that program. That’s one we feel extremely good about.

N&A: You brought this up earlier in the interview when we were discussing the transfer portal: some coaches don’t use the portal to build their roster. Ritchie McKay has built his program through high school recruits and very few transfers. Do you feel that has helped establish the culture within the program?

IM: You can’t build your team culture out of the portal, you can find cultural fits, and that’s I think what he has done in building that with high school players that really fit our environment and fit our mission and fit our culture. He has been selectively adding some student-athletes that fit our culture to our program. I think that’s a great model for many of our programs. There are a couple of sports where we have been a little more aggressive in the portal, but those are a little bit larger roster programs as well.

N&A: What is the impact of Darius McGhee, a two-time mid-major All-American, utilizing his COVID year to return to Liberty?

IM: It’s rare and obviously very special when you have a returning All-American and someone of Darius’ stature that obviously is an incredible scorer but also someone who is a great leader, great ambassador for our program. It makes it really exciting. I know within the program there was less surprise than there was on the outside when he made the decision to come back. He’s really thrived at Liberty, loves his coaches, loves his teammates and we’re certainly welcoming him back with open arms.

N&A: While football is actively trying to get rid of games on its future schedules, it seems like the men’s basketball program has to jump through hoops to fill out its nonconference schedule. Why is that the case?

IM: I think when you’re the fourth-winningest Division I program in the country over the last three or four years, that puts you in a challenging position. As people are looking at their NET rating and trying to figure out how to maximize it, we are not the first phone call schools are making in terms of trying to schedule. That has been challenging for the basketball coaching staff to put together an ideal schedule. They’ve worked very hard at it and we have some good games lined up this year.

N&A: Do you think that may change with the move to Conference USA?

IM: We’re going to have a much better built-in conference schedule when you look at the quality of teams. You have schools like New Mexico State, Western Kentucky and right on down the list, really quality programs. That’s going to give us top 100 NET conference games, which is something that we haven’t previously had.

N&A: I don’t want to overlook the upcoming season in the ASUN. The league is making the move to an 18-game conference schedule. Was that something Liberty approved?

IM: I like going to an 18-game conference schedule because just for the reason we mentioned. It’s hard to get nonconference games. We’ve been struggling in that area. Adding two more conference games is a positive for us.

N&A: With Conference USA being at nine teams for 2023, will it be a 16-game conference schedule?

IM: As of right now, it looks like a 16-game schedule. There are some creative ways to do more than that. I think the initial discussion is 16.

N&A: Some high-level athletic administrators have devised a creative way to elevate nonconference scheduling. The idea is to move two conference games to early in the season and then have two nonconference games against teams with similar resumes to help with the NCAA Tournament bids. Is that something still in discussion, and it is something Liberty would be interested in?

IM: We’d be excited about playing in anything with ESPN, whether it’s a wild card game or BracketBuster or anything along those lines. Those would be very desirable games for us.

N&A: Shifting to women’s basketball. Is this program on the verge of returning to the NCAA Tournament?

IM: I do. Everyone in the ASUN has been chasing FGCU for a long time. They have a great program. I think our program took a huge step this past year and I think we’re in position to compete for a championship this year.

N&A: Dee Brown, one of the team’s best players and leaders last season, elected to utilize her COVID year and return to Liberty. Do you sense that Brown realized how close she was and wants to help establish the culture?

IM: The one thing that really helps in college basketball is when you can get and stay old in terms of your team. There’s a big difference between a 22- or 23-year-old player versus an 18-year-old freshman. I think fortunately we’ve been able to retain some of our veteran leaders. That always puts you in a good position.