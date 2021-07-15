Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 4: Olympic sports rise on campus

IM: We’re very fortunate. We have great support from our board, President [Jerry] Prevo, our senior administration to really give us the resources and facilities to be highly competitive. When you combine that with outstanding coaches and outstanding student-athletes, that’s a winning formula. We’re fortunate to be thriving right now. As we look to the future, I expect that’ll continue.

N&A: Looking specifically at baseball and softball, both of those sports are coming off strong seasons. Both teams advanced to Knoxville regionals, finished in the top 40 in RPI and won their respective regular-season titles. Are these programs on the cusp of becoming perennial contenders?

IM: That’s the goal. We want those programs to be in position to earn NCAA at-large berths in years where they don’t automatically qualify by winning the conference championship. Obviously softball won the championship, but they would have received the at-large. Baseball didn’t win the championship and did receive an at-large. That’s an exciting development and certainly speaks well to the job that both Coach Richardson and Coach Jackson are doing with those programs.

N&A: Both programs are losing key players who were on campus for four and five years. How has recruiting unfolded for both programs?