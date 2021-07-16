Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 5: Facilities and the ASUN

IM: The indoor football facility definitely also accommodates a number of our teams, but football has such great needs between conditioning and practice, that it was probably getting overtaxed. That’s why the multipurpose center really gives us a much better opportunity to accommodate all of our programs and gives them sufficient space and time to do that, as well as all the other campus needs.

N&A: This is a question fans frequently ask — Is the ASUN Conference still the right fit for Liberty?

IM: The ASUN’s provided us with access to great markets, good competition, a positive student-athlete experience and we’ve got some wonderful opportunities to build our brand. Quite frankly if you look at how this has played out for us over the last three years, it couldn’t have gone any better. As we look to add Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State and Central Arkansas, that’s going to strengthen the conference in every sport. I think those will be very competitive programs that really are going to challenge us across the board, and Liberty teams are going to need to bring their A game in the expanded ASUN.

N&A: Is the ASUN now a stronger league thanks to the additions of Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State and Central Arkansas?