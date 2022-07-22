Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 5: State of Liberty's athletic programs

Liberty’s athletic programs outside of football and basketball have thrived in recent years. Field hockey advanced to the NCAA national championship game, athletes from cross country and both track & field teams garnered All-America honors, and both baseball and softball continue to advance to regional play.

In the final part of the Q&A with Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw, he discusses those sports and the state of the athletic program.

N&A: What is the state of the athletic programs at Liberty?

IM: I think our programs are thriving right now. Football always sets the tone for an athletic department and having won three straight bowl games puts us in elite company. Only Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Louisiana have done that. I think having strong football obviously puts us in a really good position. Our basketball programs had really good years this year, combined to win 50 games between the two of them. Only nine other schools in the country did that, so we had a lot of success in basketball. Then really across the board, one of the things I’m really most pleased with is over the last two years we’ve won 18 conference championships. That really speaks to success across the board. It’s not a matter of us having two or three good athletic programs; we’re really competitive in every sport and put ourselves in position to compete for championships. That’s what our goal is.

N&A: Piggybacking off that question, are there any teams in particular that stood out? Are there some that need to improve?

IM: I believe the trajectory of all 20 of our sports is on the rise right now and that’s a very rare accomplishment. Obviously we could point to some individual pockets of tremendous success such as field hockey winning the Big East championship and going to the national championship match; again a number of teams that have won conference championships, some multiple years in a row. I really feel good just about the overall state of our program right now. I think we’re moving in a good direction.

N&A: The 50th anniversary of Title IX was celebrated on June 23. How do you feel that has helped college athletics?

IM: It’s amazing how far women’s sports have come in 50 years. Obviously as we sit here right now, we have nine men’s sports and 11 women’s sports, so just to have the vast number of opportunities that we offer for female student-athletes is real exciting. Again, I think many of our women’s teams have really just started hitting their stride in recent years. It’s really exciting to see how far women’s sports have come and I think the future is very bright as well.

N&A: Football and basketball get the majority of attention. However, is Liberty now a field hockey school?

IM: We want to be an everything school, including field hockey. Certainly with the success Nikki Parsley-Blocker’s had and we have recruits flocking just to come to Liberty right now, I do think we’re going to be a team to contend with in field hockey for many years to come.

N&A: This flew under the radar: Parsley-Blocker signed a contract extension in the middle of June that will keep her at Liberty through 2028. How deserving was that?

IM: She’s done a remarkable job and took over the program at a time that it was doing well, but she certainly continued to build upon the success that the program had had previously. We’re thrilled with the direction it’s going. We love the way that she represents the mission of Liberty and I think that’s going to be a program to contend with for many years to come.

N&A: How much did reaching the national championship game impact the program?

IM: I think reaching the national championship did many things, but I think one thing is it should inspire every one of our coaches and student-athletes to know that Liberty can compete at the very highest level, can compete at the national level for championships. It’s not just a matter of football doing well, basketball doing well, we’re having success across our whole athletic program and I think that as we have teams that have special seasons like that, it does wonders for the profile of the athletics department and the entire university.

N&A: Exposure for field hockey isn’t as great as football and basketball, but what did playing on a national stage do for the program? Plus, with Jill Bolton representing Liberty at the Honda Cup ceremony, did that also elevate the program?

IM: It helps immensely. You’re playing on national television for a national championship, it’s tremendous exposure for the university. Jill being the first national player of the year in the history of Liberty University is great exposure. She’s really set a standard for our student-athletes to pursue, and kind of like Malik Willis for football, she’s been a big part of building the culture of our field hockey program and the entire department.

N&A: What can Bolton’s special season do to aid in the advancement of the program on the field and in recruiting?

IM: I think if anyone ever felt there were any limitations as to how far Liberty could go, either as an individual athlete or as a team, I think those have been shattered. I think people realize now Liberty can compete for national championships and Liberty can have elite players, including national players of the year. That helps in numerous ways.

N&A: Lance Bingham, in his second season as director of track & field and cross country, oversaw All-Americans in cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field. How much is that going to help the program?

IM: I’m really thrilled with our track program. Of course, Lance Bingham is following a legend in Brant Tolsma, who won I think it was 116 conference championships and 77 coach of the year awards. This current team is arguably the best we’ve ever had in school history, and that says quite a bit. Lance is doing a fantastic job. We are having more and more student-athletes that are competing at the national level. Getting a large number to regionals, getting a good number to national championships, I think really speaks well. That’s the direction we’re trying to go. We’re trying to get more elite athletes. We’ve always had good teams across the board, but we’re trying to aim a little bit more and get some of those national-caliber athletes that can compete for individual national championships.

N&A: Is the goal to get more national-caliber athletes and then be in contention for regional and national team titles?

IM: That’s the hope. Obviously there’s some stiff competition among the Power Fives and it’s tough to break through with some of them, but I do think we have that potential down the road as we get more of the national-caliber athletes, we are going to be able to aggregate some points on the national level.

N&A: Among the spring sports, baseball and softball continue to do well. Are those programs at the stage where heading to regional is a given?

IM: They’re both thriving right now. Coach Jackson and Coach Richardson do fantastic jobs, but they are only 16 teams that advanced to regionals in both baseball and softball over the last two years. Only two of them outside of the Power Five — us and Campbell. We’re in fairly rare company as far as that goes. I do feel like our program has great infrastructure, we have great coaching leadership, we have really high-quality student-athletes, recruiting is going very well and we have beautiful facilities. We’ve made investments in those programs to be successful and they’re paying off.

N&A: What’s it going to take for both programs to finally make it to super regionals?

IM: I think one of the big things that would really help is if we could ever host a regional. We bid every year to do that and we’ve come close, but we haven’t been able to secure a host site. We have been under consideration in both sports to host a regional. If we could break through and do that, that would make a big impact. It’s a lot easier to play at home in a friendly environment. That would be kind of the next step for our programs.

N&A: What steps are needed to be taken in order to host regionals?

IM: It all comes down to the RPI formula in both those sports. We’re fortunate that we play very strong nonconference schedules, and the ASUN was very good actually in both softball and baseball this year. We expect that will continue in Conference USA. That will be very competitive. That will give us an opportunity if we can put everything together to compete to be a regional host. I think that would be the next big step for the programs.

N&A: What is your evaluation of recruiting in those sports? They’ve seen to be able to mix high school recruits and transfers.

IM: I think both Coach Jackson and Coach Richardson have really struck a good balance in getting really high-quality high school student-athletes that fit Liberty and being able to find impact players out of the transfer portal and then molding everyone together to be successful. That’s not easily accomplished and both of them are to be commended for that.

N&A: Softball has a construction project on tap?

IM: We do. We’re doing some work on the cages right now. Actually, we also have a project with baseball. We’re renovating the locker rooms. Both of those programs have some enhancements on the way.

N&A: How is construction going on the multi-purpose center?

IM: It’s going great. The multi-purpose center is slated to be completed in November, and that will be a tremendous enhancement for many of our teams in terms of having a place where they can practice and train during inclement weather. It’s also going to help us a lot with campus recreation and intramurals. We’re excited that it will be a great aspect to campus.