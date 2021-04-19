'It means everything': Liberty excited to face Washington in NCAA women's soccer tournament

Familiar names to the NCAA women’s soccer tournament kept filling up the 48-team bracket early Monday afternoon. Liberty, with the ASUN Conference’s automatic bid because of winning the league tournament title, knew it was in the field. The wait during the 30-minute selection show, however, still felt like an eternity.
“It was kind of an edge-of-your-seat experience, right?” Flames coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “One team, then another team, then another team. The girls were on edge. We were sweating a little bit there waiting for that name to pop up. Very exciting time for them, great experience for sure.”
The Flames finally appeared on the screen in one of the final two matchups revealed in the selection show. Their opponent is one Liberty has never met on the pitch.
Liberty (7-5-5) is slated to face Washington (9-3-3) in an NCAA Tournament first-round contest scheduled for 7 p.m. April 27 at the Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina.
The winner advances to the second round and will play No. 15 overall seed Saint Louis (15-1) at 7 p.m. April 30 at the Sportsplex.
The NCAA announced in late March that the entire women’s and women’s national tournaments will be held in North Carolina.
“It means everything. … When I was a kid, I dreamed of being in the NCAA Tournament and going into such a known tournament,” junior forward Kasey Jamieson said. “I think it’s so cool that we’re going to be a part of it. I think it's really just all a dream and it’s kind of crazy that it’s a reality right now. It’s kind of surreal. We really didn’t expect this. And it’s just really humbled us to be a part of something like this and we’re so excited. It just really showed us that anyone can be a part of this and if you have a dream when you’re a kid, it could one day come true.”
Liberty, in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 when it was a member of the Big South Conference, locked up the ASUN’s automatic bid by winning four times in the conference tournament.
Two of those victories came against the No. 1 seeds from the North (Lipscomb) and South (North Florida) Divisions, and then the Flames beat Kennesaw State on the Owls’ home pitch — Fifth Third Bank Stadium — in dramatic fashion on McKinley Burkett’s overtime penalty kick to secure the title.
“I think our whole team is so thankful and so excited to be where we are and just have the opportunity to continue playing soccer,” Burkett said, “ … It’s just been kind of a dream, but we’re still excited to keep playing and keep fighting.”
The Flames have never played their first-round opponent, Washington, or any team from the Pac-12 Conference in women’s soccer.
The Huskies finished third in the Pac-12 standings to earn an at-large bid. The league did not sponsor a tournament this spring.
Both Liberty and Washington tend to play lower-scoring games — the Flames have scored 18 goals in 17 games and the Huskies have 16 goals in 15 games — and both teams rely on their goalkeepers.
LU’s Melody Jayroe has recorded 62 saves and posted three consecutive shutouts, while Washington’s Olivia Sekany has 27 saves and seven shutouts this season.
Jamieson (seven goals) will be the only player in the first-round matchup who has scored more than four goals this season.
Meredith King and Burkett have scored two goals each for the Flames.
The Huskies have three players who have scored either four (Summer Yates and Ameera Hussen) or three goals (Ruby Hellstrom) in this pandemic-altered season.
“We know that their conference is exceptional for women’s soccer,” Wedemeyer said of the Pac-12 and Washington. “They’ve been a great program for a long time and really set a standard up in the northwest. It’s going to be a battle for sure, it’s going to be a very difficult game, but we’re excited about it. We’re happy for this opportunity.”