'It means everything': Liberty excited to face Washington in NCAA women's soccer tournament

Familiar names to the NCAA women’s soccer tournament kept filling up the 48-team bracket early Monday afternoon. Liberty, with the ASUN Conference’s automatic bid because of winning the league tournament title, knew it was in the field. The wait during the 30-minute selection show, however, still felt like an eternity.

“It was kind of an edge-of-your-seat experience, right?” Flames coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “One team, then another team, then another team. The girls were on edge. We were sweating a little bit there waiting for that name to pop up. Very exciting time for them, great experience for sure.”

The Flames finally appeared on the screen in one of the final two matchups revealed in the selection show. Their opponent is one Liberty has never met on the pitch.

Liberty (7-5-5) is slated to face Washington (9-3-3) in an NCAA Tournament first-round contest scheduled for 7 p.m. April 27 at the Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina.

The winner advances to the second round and will play No. 15 overall seed Saint Louis (15-1) at 7 p.m. April 30 at the Sportsplex.

The NCAA announced in late March that the entire women’s and women’s national tournaments will be held in North Carolina.