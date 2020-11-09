'It was a magical weekend': Freeze ranks Liberty's win over Virginia Tech at top of his list

Hugh Freeze couldn’t sleep after Saturday’s dramatic 38-35 victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
The Liberty football coach admitted he was jacked up after the game’s thrilling conclusion and watched the broadcast of the game to relive the thrilling conclusion all over again.
He didn’t want the magical weekend to end after his program secured arguably its biggest victory in the Flames’ first game ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.
“It was a magical weekend, one of those that you will put in your memory bank forever,” Freeze said Monday. “I’ve had numerous friends and family and others ask me how this rates compared to all the wins you would consider to be the underdog and you probably don’t have the best roster and all of that stuff, how would this one rank? I would arguably say it’s probably No. 1.
“We’ve won some games that we probably weren’t supposed to, but probably not to this differential when you’re playing a team that I consider to be one of the top 25 teams in the country over the last few decades, and you look at the recruiting rankings and all of the things that build up your rosters. I’ve said you don’t have to beat them 10 times, you just have to beat them once. It was a magical Saturday for all of our Liberty family and our players and, man, just thrilled.”
The Flames (7-0) jumped three spots to No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and entered the coaches poll at No. 22 after their second victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference program this season.
The teams combined to score 17 points in the final 101 seconds, with Alex Barbir’s career-long 51-yard field goal securing Liberty’s first triumph over one of the two Power Five programs in the commonwealth.
Liberty had fallen to Virginia in each of the previous two seasons, while the Flames were playing the Hokies for the first time since 2016. That first matchup was when Liberty was still a member of the FCS.
“That was so much fun. Crazy ending, a lot of different twists and turns and strategies, I love that part of the game,” Freeze said. “I love evaluating what my decisions were and what I should do different and learn from, and next time will I do it differently? Man, magical. [Virginia Tech coach Justin] Fuente and them do a great job, they have a great scheme offensively, they’re very difficult to defend and it was a huge win for us."
Liberty had never defeated an ACC program prior to this season. The Flames ended that streak in October with a 38-21 triumph over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.
"I told somebody I’m afraid that our people will expect us to win every ACC game we ever play now, and that’s not realistic, I don’t think," Freeze said. "We’ll keep taking them as we come.”
That game at Syracuse was never in doubt, with Liberty controlling momentum for a majority of that matchup.
The Flames trailed Virginia Tech 20-14 at halftime after the Hokies took advantage of two Malik Willis fumbles to score 10 second-quarter points.
Tech was held to a field goal with one second left in the first half after the Liberty defense held inside the 5-yard line. Freeze saw his daughters Ragan, Jordan and Madison as he was walking to the locker room and told them his projection for how the second half was going to unfold.
“When our defense held them to a field goal, I thought that was huge. I told my daughters actually going into the locker room that we were going to win it,” Freeze said. “They just looked at me like, ‘Are you serious?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I think we’re going to win it.’”
Note: The Atlantic Coast Conference announced kickoff times Monday afternoon for its slate of Nov. 21 games. Liberty’s contest against N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on an ACC regional sports network. It marks the first evening start for a Liberty football game this season. The first seven games and Saturday’s home matchup with Western Carolina kick off at either noon or 1 p.m.
