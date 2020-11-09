'It was a magical weekend': Freeze ranks Liberty's win over Virginia Tech at top of his list

Hugh Freeze couldn’t sleep after Saturday’s dramatic 38-35 victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

The Liberty football coach admitted he was jacked up after the game’s thrilling conclusion and watched the broadcast of the game to relive the thrilling conclusion all over again.

He didn’t want the magical weekend to end after his program secured arguably its biggest victory in the Flames’ first game ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

“It was a magical weekend, one of those that you will put in your memory bank forever,” Freeze said Monday. “I’ve had numerous friends and family and others ask me how this rates compared to all the wins you would consider to be the underdog and you probably don’t have the best roster and all of that stuff, how would this one rank? I would arguably say it’s probably No. 1.