'It will be extremely difficult to watch': Liberty's McKay to miss Flames' games at Lipscomb

Ritchie McKay hadn’t missed a game as a men’s basketball head coach in his 18-plus seasons guiding Portland State, Colorado State, Oregon State, New Mexico and Liberty. It didn’t matter if he felt a little under the weather or his program was mired in a losing streak, McKay was on the bench for 575 consecutive games.
The streak is coming to an end this weekend.
McKay will not coach Liberty on Friday or Saturday against Lipscomb after testing positive for COVID-19. He revealed Wednesday his symptoms are mild and he is feeling fine while isolating in his Lynchburg home.
“It will be extremely difficult to watch. There’s a helplessness that I’m sure I’ll experience,” McKay said. “Really have a lot of confidence in our staff and our players. They know what to do and they’re an unbelievably unique group of young men. It’ll be difficult, but I’ll certainly be tuned in.”
McKay is the second coach at Liberty to test positive for COVID-19. Football coach Hugh Freeze earlier this month had to quarantine following a positive result and returned in time to lead the No. 23 Flames to a thrilling 37-34 overtime victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina in last weekend’s Cure Bowl.
McKay’s program has been cleared to play and the Flames (8-3) are scheduled to play ASUN Conference preseason favorite Lipscomb (5-5) at 3 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
“We have a great coaching staff and great players. I know McKay references it all the time, but he wants us to be a player-led program, so it’s been business as usual around here,” sophomore forward Kyle Rode said. “Still taking precautions and doing everything like that that we need to, but just going to work and getting ready for this weekend.”
McKay’s youngest son, Gabriel, was alerted that four of his teammates on Division II Trevecca Nazarene had tested positive, and he was required to take a test before returning to the Nashville campus.
He tested positive and has been in quarantine for “a good eight days now,” according to his father, and the positive result necessitated the elder McKay test on a daily basis.
McKay’s middle child, Luke, is a senior on the Liberty men’s basketball team and is in isolation because of contact tracing.
“I had been testing every day. I’ve been involved in practice, but just from my input and watching practice from a distance. That will continue,” McKay said. “[Wednesday] is a skill day and [Thursday] they’ll Zoom me in again in practice. I won’t do any live coaching during the game, but I’ll certainly have some postgame thoughts, I’m sure.”
The in-game responsibilities will be shared among the members of the coaching staff in McKay’s absence. Associate head coach Brad Soucie will act as a pseudo head coach by calling timeouts and interacting with officials, and he will handle the defensive assignments.
Derek Johnston, who runs the offensive drills in practice, will handle that aspect of the game, while assistant coach Joe Pierre III and director of player development Kevin Anderson will have greater input throughout both games.
“One of the things we’ve charged our group with in this COVID season and in the midst of the pandemic when we couldn’t go to the NCAA Tournament last year, change was going to necessitate a right response,” McKay said. “The ability to be flexible and to reshape the paradigm from a lens that, OK, what’s the right or obedient response here, I think that’s imperative and I think our group has done a good job with that thus far. The equation won’t be summed by the outcome of this weekend’s games. Our guys are in that process and you can tell by the way they carry themselves. They’re on that road.”