"It's just this season": Liberty's remaining ASUN schedule in flux because of weather, COVID

The Flames (17-5, 8-2 ASUN Conference) are hopeful North Alabama (10-8, 6-6) can get out of the snow and ice that have blanketed the Shoals area and potentially play Monday and Tuesday at Liberty Arena.

There is no guarantee the Lions will be able to play. UNA has not practiced and, more importantly, not administered COVID-19 tests to its student-athletes.

ASUN protocols require men’s basketball players to be tested Monday and Wednesday on game week, and UNA would need to test as soon as possible in order to be cleared to play against the Flames early next week.

“I hope it happens, but we’ve heard a lot of things and it took a different turn,” McKay said.

“It’s just this season,” senior guard Elijah Cuffee said. “You’ve got to be expecting COVID and now the storm, you’ve just got to be ready for it. That’s just kind of what this season has brought.”

Bellarmine, tied with Liberty in the loss column for first place in the ASUN standings, announced Thursday it was pausing competitive activity because of an inconclusive testing result. That means the Knights’ two road games against North Florida this weekend will not be played.

The program also stated its games against Liberty “were still on at this point.”