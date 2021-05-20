'It's showtime': Liberty softball prepared for JMU and loaded Knoxville Regional

Emily Sweat sat in the dugout at Carolina Softball Stadium and absorbed everything she could from the 2018 Columbia Regional. The Liberty outfielder captured every moment, ranging from the thrill of advancing to a regional final for the first time in program history to the agonizing back-to-back losses to host South Carolina that ended the Flames’ season.
Those moments were ingrained in Sweat’s memory bank, and they were the only things she could hold onto from those four games. She wasn’t able to join her teammates on the field as she finished her recovery from a torn ACL the year prior. Her goal before she ended her collegiate career: to run out into left field the next time the Flames advanced to a regional.
She got her wish in her final season in a Liberty uniform.
Sweat and the Flames face James Madison at noon Friday in the Knoxville Regional. The matchup at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium will be televised on ESPNU.
“I’m so excited. As soon as I knew I was coming back last year, that’s all I could think about was wanting to get to a regional again so I could play in one since I was injured last time,” Sweat said earlier this week. “Just seeing that atmosphere they got to play in, I was like, ‘Man, I’d kill to play in one of those.’ I’m really excited. It’ll be really special.”
The Flames’ appearance in this season’s Knoxville Regional carries similarities to the 2018 Columbia Regional. Liberty, the No. 2 seed this year, is facing the Colonial Athletic Association champion to open regional play (Hofstra in 2018 and JMU this season), and the Flames are in a region hosted by a Southeastern Conference foe that garnered the No. 9 national seed (South Carolina in 2018 and Tennessee this season).
The Knoxville Regional is the only one in 2021 that features three ranked teams. Tennessee (41-13) garnered the No. 9 national seed despite being ranked 18th and 19th in the major polls, while Liberty (42-13) is 24th and 25th and JMU (34-1) is 21st and 22nd.
“I’m so excited to see what we bring this weekend,” Liberty first baseman Autumn Bishop said. “I hope we bring our guts and stuff and just have fun.”
The Flames’ opening matchup against the Dukes features two of Virginia’s top softball programs. JMU is in a regional for the eighth straight season and owns the nation’s longest winning streak at 24 games, while Liberty is in the postseason for the fourth straight season (two NCAA Tournament and two NISC appearances) and has won 21 of its past 22 games.
“I think it’s funny that we’re traveling like five hours away to play someone kind of down the road. I think it’s really cool,” Liberty right fielder Madison Via said. “I think that makes it more like a regional to us, and I think it will be really neat to see them since we haven’t gotten to see them yet this season.”
JMU was limited to 32 regular-season games because of the coronavirus pandemic and the university’s request for its Olympic programs to reduce costs through the number of games played and travel. JMU coach Loren LaPorte said the Dukes had only three overnight stays during the season, which meant their traditional gaudy schedule was limited to regional opponents such as Virginia, Charlotte and George Washington.
LaPorte’s team, though, features seven starters that are either seniors and super seniors who recently celebrated their graduations. They have never experienced a season without an NCAA Tournament appearance.
“We’re a little lucky from that standpoint that they know what it takes to get to the postseason and they know what to expect in Knoxville this weekend,” she said. “I think that does help us given the schedule being different this year.”
JMU’s 24-game winning streak also features a 43-inning stretch of not allowing a run. The lengthy scoreless stretch has allowed the Dukes to lower their team ERA to 1.40, which ranks fifth in the nation.
Odicci Alexander, the CAA pitcher of the year, leads the way in the circle. She ranks third in the nation in both ERA (0.62) and strikeouts per seven innings (12.2). Alissa Humphrey, the CAA rookie of the year, sports a 1.47 ERA and is averaging 10.7 strikeouts per seven innings.
“It’s going to be a challenge for sure, but we’re going to have the ability to be able to make an adjustment each at-bat and kind of have a better game plan for every at-bat and every pitch,” Liberty second baseman Amber Bishop-Riley said.
The super senior was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) NCAA Division I All-Southeast Region softball team Thursday. She is the only active Division I player with 60 doubles, 60 homers, 200 RBIs and 300 hits, and she is the program record holder in eight statistical categories.
The Flames’ offense has provided more than enough run support for Emily Kirby and Karlie Keeney. The two have each won 15 games this season, and Kirby’s nine shutouts are one shy of matching Julia DiMartino’s program record of 10 in 2018.
Liberty, unlike JMU, was not restricted in its scheduling this season. The Flames played 11 teams that are in the 64-team NCAA field and went 12-12 in those games.
“We’ve trained this whole season; we’ve gotten them ready, and now it’s showtime,” Liberty coach Dot Richardson said.
Extra bases: Sweat and Via announced they will not utilize their extra year of eligibility made available because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sweat was eligible for a sixth year after being granted a medical redshirt for 2018, and Via could have stayed for a fifth season. Both are entering careers in physical therapy. “I’m really blessed, I can say that,” Via said. “This team is really special. It’s kind of like going out the same way I came in, in a way, because in my freshman year we also went to a regional” in 2018.