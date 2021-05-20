'It's showtime': Liberty softball prepared for JMU and loaded Knoxville Regional

Emily Sweat sat in the dugout at Carolina Softball Stadium and absorbed everything she could from the 2018 Columbia Regional. The Liberty outfielder captured every moment, ranging from the thrill of advancing to a regional final for the first time in program history to the agonizing back-to-back losses to host South Carolina that ended the Flames’ season.

Those moments were ingrained in Sweat’s memory bank, and they were the only things she could hold onto from those four games. She wasn’t able to join her teammates on the field as she finished her recovery from a torn ACL the year prior. Her goal before she ended her collegiate career: to run out into left field the next time the Flames advanced to a regional.

She got her wish in her final season in a Liberty uniform.

Sweat and the Flames face James Madison at noon Friday in the Knoxville Regional. The matchup at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium will be televised on ESPNU.

“I’m so excited. As soon as I knew I was coming back last year, that’s all I could think about was wanting to get to a regional again so I could play in one since I was injured last time,” Sweat said earlier this week. “Just seeing that atmosphere they got to play in, I was like, ‘Man, I’d kill to play in one of those.’ I’m really excited. It’ll be really special.”