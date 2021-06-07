Jackson: Liberty 'will be back here, I can promise you that'

Liberty didn’t immediately leave the dugout Sunday evening. Tennessee’s players were reveling in a 3-1 victory that secured the Volunteers their first super regional appearance since 2005, and the raucous crowd at Lindsey Nelson Stadium was in no hurry to leave.
The scene in the third-base dugout was somber, but there were no tears or sorrow at a season’s end. The Liberty players, one-by-one, took turns embracing five seniors who put on the Flames’ red alternate uniform for the final time. The five seniors, like third baseman Trey McDyre, ended their college careers as one of the final 32 baseball teams still playing. There was nothing more they could ask for in the class’ second regional appearance.
“It’s been everything for me. The people I’ve been able to share it with I think is what made it the most for me,” McDyre said. “The foundation that we’ve set for the past five years since the coaching staff has gotten here and just the attitude that they’ve brought with us is only going to get better, and we’re only going to get farther in the postseason.”
Liberty finished the 2021 season with a 41-16 record and advanced to the Knoxville Regional final with a pair of victories over Atlantic Coast Conference champion Duke.
“Coach [Scott] Jackson’s a 20-plus-year friend, and I’m so impressed and proud of the job he’s done with that program,” Duke coach and Amherst County native Chris Pollard said. “I told him that after he was named ASUN coach of the year. They’re really good.”
The regional final appearance was the second in program history and came eight seasons after the first, when the 2013 team overcame a lackluster regular season and got hot to win the Big South Conference tournament title.
This season’s team won 19 times in ASUN Conference play, posted seven victories over teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament, and finished with an RPI in the top 40 for the second time under coach Scott Jackson.
Liberty started the campaign with series losses at Campbell and TCU. The Flames were 2-5 after the season’s first two weekends, and Jackson admitted he wondered if he set the schedule up to be too challenging.
The following series at Central Florida, a sweep, proved to be the turning point in the Flames’ season.
"We were sitting there with our backs against the wall," Jackson said, "and it was a moment for our team where I told them they had to go down there to UCF and prove it to themselves that they could win on the road, that they could beat high-quality caliber opponents.
“From there, our kids ran with it. We have not lost back-to-back games since we left Fort Worth. If that doesn’t tell you what you need to know about our team, I don’t think anything else does.”
The Flames were led by a pair of super seniors on the left side of the infield in McDyre and shortstop Cam Locklear, and the duo helped Liberty boast the nation’s second-best fielding percentage.
The entire infield, though, could look different when next season arrives.
Second baseman Will Wagner and first baseman Logan Mathieu are both draft-eligible juniors, and Wagner’s stock skyrocketed during a season in which he garnered first-team All-ASUN honors. Mathieu, the Flames’ leader in home runs, is an intriguing prospect who has an extra year of eligibility remaining and could be the power bat in the 2022 lineup.
Senior pitchers Trevor DeLaite and Fraser Ellard are both pro prospects, according to Jackson, and Jake Wilson provided a veteran presence in right field as Brandon Rohrer recovered from an injury he suffered early in the season.
"The hard part is that it’s over. The best part is that these kids are going to take this season with them for the rest of their lives," Jackson said. “There’s an experience that goes with college baseball. It’s the ultimate experience. If you’re at the right place, if you have the right people around you, it’s the ultimate experience in your lifetime.
Liberty, which has advanced to a regional in back-to-back seasons since joining the ASUN, has the pieces in place to advance to a regional for a third straight season.
Catcher Gray Betts, left fielder Aaron Anderson and center fielder Jaylen Guy are slated to return as leaders, and Rohrer has a year of eligibility remaining if he wants to return to solidify a veteran outfield.
The pitching staff will look different, especially on weekends.
Dylan Cumming has a year of eligibility remaining and showed he can be a viable weekend starter. Joe Adametz II, who missed the 2021 season following Tommy John surgery, had the makings of a Friday starter before his injury and could very well return to that role in 2022.
Trey Gibson, Christian Gordon (Liberty Christian), Mason Meyer and Mason Hand give the Flames depth.
“I’m proud of our players and the way they’ve represented Liberty and our program and our university,” Jackson said. “Our university is special. I couldn’t be more proud to be the head coach there with guys like Trey McDyre that have changed our program and taken our program to another level. I’m excited for what the future holds for us.
“I’m tickled to death to be their coach; I’m proud to be their coach, and it’s just a tough day for us. Our program will be back here, I can promise you that.”
