Jackson: Liberty 'will be back here, I can promise you that'

The regional final appearance was the second in program history and came eight seasons after the first, when the 2013 team overcame a lackluster regular season and got hot to win the Big South Conference tournament title.

This season’s team won 19 times in ASUN Conference play, posted seven victories over teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament, and finished with an RPI in the top 40 for the second time under coach Scott Jackson.

Liberty started the campaign with series losses at Campbell and TCU. The Flames were 2-5 after the season’s first two weekends, and Jackson admitted he wondered if he set the schedule up to be too challenging.

The following series at Central Florida, a sweep, proved to be the turning point in the Flames’ season.

"We were sitting there with our backs against the wall," Jackson said, "and it was a moment for our team where I told them they had to go down there to UCF and prove it to themselves that they could win on the road, that they could beat high-quality caliber opponents.

“From there, our kids ran with it. We have not lost back-to-back games since we left Fort Worth. If that doesn’t tell you what you need to know about our team, I don’t think anything else does.”