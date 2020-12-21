Jackson steadily working his way into Liberty's rotation

Virginia and Kansas also recruited Jackson, but McKay’s early recruiting pitch to Jackson led to his commitment to the Flames.

“It’s been a long wait to get him on the court,” McKay said. “He’s practiced really well. He didn’t play anywhere near as well as he’s practiced for us. He’s really been a topic of conversation in the coaches’ meetings. Just knows how to play, is a real weapon out there; he’s not just a shooter, he can score at the rim. He’s learning the pack; like most of them, it takes a little bit of time. I’m pleased with his progress.”

McKay said Jackson was in the top seven of the rotation before his illness as Elijah Cuffee’s backup at small forward.

Jackson has credited Cuffee with mentoring him during the early stages of this season.

Cuffee played immediately as a freshman, and has taken on more of a leadership role this season following the graduation of four seniors from last season’s 30-win team.

“Cuf kind of walks me through stuff and kind of puts his arm around me and mentors me in some ways,” Jackson said.

Jackson was able to stay in game shape through his work before and after practices with strength and conditioning coach Henry Barrera and athletic trainer Aaron Schriener.