Jackson steadily working his way into Liberty's rotation

Isiah Warfield’s drive to the basket was cut off by South Carolina State defenders, but the freshman guard didn’t panic as he worked the baseline and maintained his vision of the court.
Jonathan Jackson kept rotating around the left wing and put himself in position for a clear passing lane for Warfield to find him open from beyond the 3-point line.
The ball found Jackson’s waiting hands and he didn’t hesitate in unleashing a deep 3.
The shot was pure as it hit off the back iron and swished through the net. It gave Liberty an insurmountable first-half lead one week ago and were the first points of Jackson’s career.
“It was unreal, for sure,” Jackson said of his first college points. “Seeing my teammates going crazy on the bench just kind of shows the type of culture and the family that we have.”
Jackson was forced to wait to make his anticipated college debut because of an illness, according to Flames coach Ritchie McKay, and used games against South Carolina State and Carver College to get into an on-court rhythm with Liberty’s offensive scheme and pack-line defense.
The Flames (7-3) host Alcorn State (0-2) at 1 p.m. Tuesday to close the nonconference schedule, and the game provides another chance for Jackson to get needed minutes against live competition before ASUN Conference play begins New Year’s Day at Lipscomb.
“Obviously sitting out whenever you want to play is extremely difficult,” Jackson said, “but for me, I tried not to focus on the eagerness to get out there. It was more of a situation where I tried to learn as much as I could from a different perspective, learning from the outside basically, and trying to apply it in ways to continue to help my team.”
Jackson participated in pregame warmups and dressed for the Flames’ first eight games, but never saw the court as he recovered from his undisclosed illness that McKay has reiterated was non-COVID related.
He has scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range in 28 1/2 minutes of action.
All of his shots have come from 3-point range, an area the Flames have thrived this season. Liberty leads the nation with 116 made 3s.
“For someone like me that likes to pass, it’s always good having another shooter out there,” point guard Chris Parker said. “If you were to watch our practices, he probably could be the best shooter. It’s great to have him out there for sure because he’s another sniper.”
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Jackson was a major part of a 2020 recruiting class that featured Warfield, point guard Drake Dobbs and forward Micaiah Abii.
Jackson is the younger brother of former North Carolina standout and ACC player of the year Justin Jackson, and the Tar Heels were one of three power conference programs to recruit the younger Jackson but not extend an offer.
Virginia and Kansas also recruited Jackson, but McKay’s early recruiting pitch to Jackson led to his commitment to the Flames.
“It’s been a long wait to get him on the court,” McKay said. “He’s practiced really well. He didn’t play anywhere near as well as he’s practiced for us. He’s really been a topic of conversation in the coaches’ meetings. Just knows how to play, is a real weapon out there; he’s not just a shooter, he can score at the rim. He’s learning the pack; like most of them, it takes a little bit of time. I’m pleased with his progress.”
McKay said Jackson was in the top seven of the rotation before his illness as Elijah Cuffee’s backup at small forward.
Jackson has credited Cuffee with mentoring him during the early stages of this season.
Cuffee played immediately as a freshman, and has taken on more of a leadership role this season following the graduation of four seniors from last season’s 30-win team.
“Cuf kind of walks me through stuff and kind of puts his arm around me and mentors me in some ways,” Jackson said.
Jackson was able to stay in game shape through his work before and after practices with strength and conditioning coach Henry Barrera and athletic trainer Aaron Schriener.
This final nonconference game gives him another chance to work back into the rotation’s top seven on a team that went 2-3 against power conference opponents (wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina) and appears to be the favorite in the ASUN yet again.
Jackson said his goal isn’t to come in and take over games, but to fit in and help the Flames continue their winning ways.
“I think it just shows how many weapons we have,” Parker said of Jackson’s return. “We have a lot of scoring options. It’s a lot of people that can on any night have a good night. I think that’s always good when you have a team that’s trying to go far in the tournament and stuff.”
