Jacksonville rides Nolan, defense to stunning victory over Liberty

Liberty had made Kevion Nolan’s life miserable for more than 39 minutes Saturday night. The Jacksonville guard rarely got an open look and was forced to take contested shots late in the shot clock.

Forty-four seconds was all Nolan needed. It was enough for those who packed Swisher Gymnasium to storm the court after the final buzzer.

Nolan scored seven points in the final 43.9 seconds, and Jacksonville took advantage of two late Liberty turnovers to claim a thrilling 73-69 victory in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I think anytime you get in games like this, it’s going to be a dogfight and probably come down to the last few possessions of the game,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said.

The Flames (18-8, 9-2 ASUN Conference) head into the final two weeks of the regular season with a two-game lead over the Dolphins (16-8, 8-4) for the East Division lead, and Liberty is one game ahead of Jacksonville State for the No. 1 overall seed in the league standings.

“Hard-fought game. Jacksonville deserved victory,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “They were very, very physical and really wanted to win the game badly, and so did we. They were just better than us in the second half tonight.”

Jacksonville looked the part of one of the nation’s top defenses in the second half to post its first win over Liberty in nine tries.

The Dolphins, which entered the game ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense, held Liberty to 8-for-28 shooting and limited Darius McGhee to four points on 1-of-9 shooting over the final 20 minutes.

“I don’t think we’ve ever shot it well in Swisher,” McKay said. “I think we got outlasted with the physicality. Everybody on the court got outlasted with the physicality.”

McGhee was face-guarded on every possession, and the Dolphins used their physicality to contest each shot McGhee attempted.

The electric guard torched JU for 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the first half as the Flames built a 42-32 lead.

“They made adjustments at halftime,” McGhee said. “I think us on the floor in a given possession just got to do a better job of exploiting what’s going on on the floor, more so me than anybody.”

Jacksonville methodically chipped away at the deficit and finally took a 60-57 lead on Tyreese Davis’ step-back 3 with 6:53 remaining.

The Flames responded with a 12-6 run to take a 69-66 lead.

Rode made two 3s and Micaiah Abii added another triple during the run, and Keegan McDowell scored his lone points on a layup off a backdoor cut.

Liberty could have extended the run with 55 seconds left, but Joseph Venzant, an 80% free-throw shooter, missed the front end of a one-and-one.

“He’s been rock solid at the line,” McKay said of Venzant.

That little bit of an opening is all Nolan needed to take over.

His contested 3 from the left corner in front of the JU bench with 43.9 seconds remaining tied the game at 69.

McDowell lost control of the ball on the next possession, and Nolan’s two free throws with 26 seconds left put JU ahead 71-69.

He stripped McGhee of the ball in the paint and made the game-sealing free throws with 5.9 seconds left for the deciding margin.

“Credit to them; they were tough and played well,” Rode said, “but I feel we can continue to learn from this and make adjustments going forward.”

Nolan finished with 19 points on 5-of-15 shooting. He was 4 of 12 from 3-point range.

Davis added 11 points.

McGhee finished with 30 points and made four 3-pointers to give him 109 made 3s this season.

He broke Davon Marshall’s single-season program record of 107 made 3s with 11:11 remaining in the first half. McGhee pulled up on a straightaway 3 that gave the Flames a 23-16 lead

McGhee didn’t make a 3 in the second half.

“It’s the gameplan now — just be as physical as you can with Darius,” McKay said. “You’ve got to grab him and hold him and if you pick up a couple of fouls, so be it. If they don’t call it the whole game, it’s to your advantage.”

Rode and Shiloh Robinson scored 11 points apiece. Abii had a season-high eight points and made two 3s.

Rode’s first of three second-half 3-pointers ended a 12-minute, 12-second field goal-less drought for Liberty that spanned from the 3:19 mark of the first half to the 11:07 mark of the second half.

The Flames went 10 of 11 from the free-throw line in that stretch to prevent Jacksonville from taking a commanding lead.

“That was a great game. That was a really good college basketball game,” McKay said. “That’s going to get us better. If we don’t win every game, we’re not failures. We’ve just got to keep striving and improving. Jacksonville, they’re a good team. There’s a reason they’re in second place in the East and whatever their record is.”

