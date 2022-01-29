Jacksonville State ends Liberty's home winning streak

The Liberty men’s basketball team’s home winning streak felt like it was going to keep on rolling this season. Quality mid-majors, ASUN Conference foes and even Missouri couldn’t end the Flames’ dominance in either the Vines Center or Liberty Arena for a three-year stretch.

Nothing lasts forever.

Jacksonville State used a steady 3-point barrage and suffocating defense that made it difficult for Liberty superstar Darius McGhee to get quality open looks. The Gamecocks staved off the Flames’ repeated attempts to cut into the deficit in the second half to secure a 77-67 victory Saturday evening before an announced crowd of 3,272 inside Liberty Arena.

The nation’s second-longest home winning streak, which reached 45 games? Done.

“To win 45 games in a row at home is amazing,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “Sad that the streak has come to an end, but they’re [JSU] the better team tonight. Hopefully we will learn from it, and we’ve got a tough stretch coming up. Our bounceback needs to happen fast.”

The Flames’ home winning streak ended three years to the date of their last loss at home. That 79-59 setback to Lipscomb on Jan. 29, 2019, though, sparked a run in league play that ended with Liberty winning its first of three consecutive ASUN tournament titles.

Lipscomb got a stellar shooting performance from Garrison Mathews three years ago, and Jacksonville State (15-6, 8-0 ASUN) got a similar showing Saturday night from Jalen Gibbs.

Gibbs torched Liberty for 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range to lead four players in double figures.

“I can’t say enough about Ritchie and the job he does here. We knew what kind of task it was going to be,” Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper said. “It’s not a secret that we’re playing a great basketball team with an unbelievable basketball coach. We felt like if we could execute in the half court and do what we needed to defensively we would have a chance, and that’s what we did.”

JSU shot 50% from the field and converted on 12 of 27 attempts from beyond the arc.

“It’s crucial for us. We’ve got some guys that like to shoot them and I give them some freedom to shoot them,” Harper said of his team, which entered tied for second in the nation in 3-point shooting at 41%. “Fortunately we made some.”

The sizzling shooting was needed on four occasions in the second half when the Flames (14-7, 5-1) cut the deficit to five points.

Liberty used a 7-0 run spanning 66 seconds to trim the deficit to 43-38 with 13:04 remaining.

The teams traded points four times over the next 10 possessions to keep the Flames’ deficit at five points. Liberty committed three straight turnovers to aid a JSU 6-0 run that got the advantage back to double digits.

“Didn’t execute like we wanted to in certain areas, myself included, especially some of those turnovers,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said. “We’ll respond the right way and hopefully get another chance to play them.”

The Flames cut the deficit to single digits six more times but never got closer than eight points.

“They’re really good, but man, we made plays,” Harper said. “Every time they made a run, … [Jalen] Finch goes and makes a play, we get a stop. We were good. We were good. We knew we were going to have to be to have a chance.”

Finch finished with 16 points, four rebounds and six assists. Kayne Henry had 13 points, and Demanee King added 12 points off the bench.

McGhee entered the night ranked third in the nation in scoring at 22.8 points per game. JSU switched and harassed McGhee throughout the game and limited him to only two clean looks, according to Harper.

The senior guard led all scorers with 25 points but had to attempt 26 shots to get to that total. He was 9 of 26 from the field and 4 of 15 from 3-point range.

“They did a great job of kind of making it difficult and making it hard on the offensive end,” McGhee said. “We’ve just got to really lock in, figure out ways to counter that and just be better prepared next time. I think they kind of shocked me.”

McGhee finished with a game-high eight rebounds and added seven assists.

“Darius is the target, and teams are willing to grab and hold him and make the referee blow the whistle because what do you got to lose, unless they keep blowing it,” McKay said.

Rode added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Flames shot 40% from the field and were 10 of 31 from 3-point range.

Liberty had 14 turnovers, and eight of those came in the first half. Those miscues led to nine JSU points and a 38-25 halftime advantage for the Gamecocks.

Liberty hadn’t entered halftime trailing at home since March 5, 2020 when Stetson held a 25-22 advantage at halftime of the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals.

“The good thing is it’s Jan. 29. I’m not sure, but I don’t think they’re crowning a champ yet,” McKay said. “We’ve got room to improve to see if we can’t get better and make a run.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.