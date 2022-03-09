Jacksonville State stuns Liberty women in ASUN semifinals on last-second layup

The Liberty women’s basketball team found success on the defensive end this season by limiting opponents’ production in the paint. The Flames used their stingy guard play to prevent easy drives to the basket, and then had either Mya Berkman or Bella Smuda around the rim to contest any shot.

Jacksonville State repeatedly pierced through the Liberty defense and scored in the paint Thursday night. It was fitting the Gamecocks’ final points came on a drive right down the middle of the lane.

Kiana Johnson’s driving layup off the backboard fell through the basket as time expired, lifting Jacksonville State to a thrilling 59-57 victory over Liberty in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama.

The Gamecocks (24-6) advance to play at FGCU on Saturday in the ASUN championship game.

The Flames (27-4) failed to advance to the ASUN title game for the first time since joining the league prior to the 2018-19 season.

“We just didn’t stop their penetration enough,” Liberty coach Carey Green said of allowing 38 points in the paint.

Liberty never led in the semifinal contest and tied the game on three occasions. The final time came on Kennedi Williams’ driving layup with 3.3 seconds remaining that knotted the score at 57-all.

Jacksonville State coach Rick Pierti called a timeout to advance the ball into the frontcourt and set up an inbounds play to get the ball into Johnson’s hands.

Johnson inbounded the pass to Nekiyah Thompson, who quickly delivered a bounce pass to a curling Johnson. Johnson, who was guarded by center Bella Smuda on the inbounds play, easily beat Smuda to the ball and had a clear path down the middle of the lane to the rim.

Her layup hit off the backboard and fell through the basket as time expired.

Johnson was mobbed by her teammates in celebration.

“She just made a basket she’ll never forget,” Pierti said.

The Liberty players on the court were in stunned disbelief that their ASUN tournament run ended in the semifinal round.

“We were two points better. Literally, two points better,” Pierti said.

Berkman led the Flames with 15 points and nine rebounds. Dee Brown battled foul trouble to finish with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Williams added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Johnson led all scorers with 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting.

Kennedy Gavin finished with 17 points and Shawnta Shaw added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

“Gavin played great. She made shots,” Green said.

The Flames tied the game for the first time at 30-all with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter.

They cut the deficit to either one or two points on eight separate occasions before Williams’ layup with 57 seconds remaining tied the game at 53.

Liberty could have taken the lead earlier if it converted at the free throw line.

The Flames shot 14 of 21 from the charity stripe for the game, went 11 of 17 in the second half, and made 6 of 9 attempts in the fourth quarter.

“We left some points on the free throw line that could have made the difference,” Green said. “ … We’ve got to try to get better on the free throw line and just wasn’t good there.”

Liberty faced an early nine-point deficit 5 ½ minutes into the game, but methodically clawed its way back to trail 25-20 at the half.

However, 39.6% shooting for the game and making only 1 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc didn’t help the Flames’ comeback attempt.

“Our effort in the second half was enough to get right back in it and have an opportunity,” Green said.

