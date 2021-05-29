Jacksonville stuns Liberty to win ASUN baseball title; Flames hope for at-large bid

Liberty entered Saturday’s slate of games ranked 30th in RPI and had the nation’s 10th toughest nonconference schedule.

The Flames posted three victories over VCU, the Atlantic 10’s regular-season champion; two wins over North Carolina; and a win apiece over Wake Forest, Virginia and Virginia Tech. They also swept a series over UCF, which advanced to the American Athletic Conference semifinals.

“I’m 100% expecting to be there next weekend,” Jackson said of playing in a regional. “If you just look at the body of the work and the things that we’ve done. We had two series that we lost all year — they were the first two [on the road against Campbell and TCU] — and we haven’t lost one since. We’ve done some remarkable things.

“If they look at the body of work, which I think they will from start to finish, our kids should be rewarded for that. I think we’re one of the best 25, 30 teams in the country. I feel very confident the committee will look at it that way and reward us for what we’ve done.”

Jacksonville took the lead for good Saturday on Mike Cassala’s two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. That gave the Dolphins a 2-1 advantage after Liberty went ahead 1-0 in the top of the inning when Will Wagner reached on a fielder’s choice to score Gray Betts.