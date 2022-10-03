Jaivian Lofton’s teammates still in awe of his SportsCenter No. 1 catch

CJ Yarbrough is no stranger to grabbing attention on SportsCenter for one-handed catches. The Liberty wide receiver made the highlight-reel for what ESPN’s most popular show described as an “unreal one-handed grab” in the 2020 season opener at Western Kentucky.

He even had another type of play Saturday when he was in the right place to catch a deflected pass and trot 15 yards into the end zone for a touchdown in the Flames’ win at Old Dominion.

Those two catches, in his assessment, don’t come close to a one-handed catch made by Jaivian Lofton on Liberty’s first offensive play.

“By far, his was ridiculous. It was crazy,” Yarbrough said Monday.

Lofton lit social media ablaze and was prominently featured in sports programming over the weekend for his one-handed, 34-yard touchdown reception that gave Liberty a seven-point lead on its way to a 38-24 win at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk.

The catch was No. 1 on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays for Saturday’s slate of athletic events, and many outlets quickly nominated it for catch of the year.

“I was kind of in shock; it kind of looked fake to me,” linebacker Aakil Washington said. “That was crazy.”

Lofton’s one-handed reception came on the Flames’ first offensive play. The series was set up by Robert Rahimi’s third interception of the season to end ODU’s opening drive.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter faked the handoff to running back Dae Dae Hunter and rolled to his right on a designed play to get the signal caller out of the pocket. Salter unleashed the pass into the end zone right before he crossed the line of scrimmage, and the battle for the ball was between Lofton and ODU cornerback Tobias Harris.

Harris grabbed at Lofton’s jersey and pulled down his left arm.

Lofton didn’t lose track of the ball despite Harris’ interference. He put his right arm into the air and snagged the pass as Harris fell to the turf.

“What a phenomenal individual play it was,” coach Hugh Freeze said. “ … We challenge them all the time, when you get in one-on-one and our quarterback gives you a catchable ball, you’ve got to compete to make that play.”

Yarbrough, the other wide receiver on the play, couldn’t believe what he saw unfold, even as Lofton gave a quick stare down to Harris and turned to find his teammates who were sprinting to celebrate with him.

“I’m watching it first hand and just seeing the way he grabbed the ball and it just like stuck. I started jumping around, I was high-kneeing and sprinting to him and it was crazy,” Yarbrough said. “That was a crazy catch, an amazing catch.”

National outlets like SportsCenter, Sporting News, Barstool Sports, The Athletic and 247Sports declared it as the early leader for catch of the year.

“That had me shook. I think I had a good day, you feel me, it was all right, you know what I’m saying?” Hunter said after finishing with three touchdowns, including both of the Flames’ second-half scores. “But that first play of the game, I was walking around here like, that was the best catch I’ve ever seen. I ain’t going to lie. Me personally, that catch is undefeated.”

Lofton tweeted Saturday night, “I asked God to allow me to glorify his name in everything I did tonight. Thank you Lord for this opportunity.”

Lofton’s highlight-reel catch was his first of two catches against the Monarchs and continued a trend of improved play. The receiver was the Flames’ top target in the 2020 recruiting class, but injuries limited him to seven games played over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He had six catches for 102 yards over those two campaigns.

Lofton, who is finally healthy, has seven catches for 90 yards through five games this season, and six of those catches have come over the past two weeks as his playing time has increased to limit the number of snaps slot receiver DeMario Douglas plays.

“Jaivian’s worked really hard through a lot of injuries since he’s been here,” Freeze said one week ago, “so to see him come on and give DeMario a rest really, really could be helpful as we get through this grind of a season.”

Notes: Quarterback Charlie Brewer, who suffered a fracture below the thumb in his right hand in the season opener at Southern Miss, will see the doctors Wednesday to see if the surgically inserted pins can be removed. “Charlie Brewer is begging me to let him play this week and he ain’t even got his cast off yet,” Freeze said. “ … He’s itching to be back.” … Wide receiver and special teams standout Eddie Ogle, a Liberty Christian graduate who was recently put on scholarship, suffered a ruptured Achilles in his left leg in the first half against ODU and will need surgery. “We hate that for him,” Freeze said. “Like true Eddie, he handled it great.”