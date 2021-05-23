James Madison's big fifth inning ends Liberty's season in Knoxville Regional final

Keeney, Megan Johnson and Emily Kirby were used in the circle in the fifth inning as Richardson looked for an arm to help the Flames get out of the frame.

Keeney re-entered the circle with two outs, and was able to get Naujokas to ground out.

Johnson (3-3), who got the save with two scoreless innings of relief Saturday evening against Tennessee, took the loss after allowing two earned runs on one hit and one walk while recording only one out.

The Dukes tacked on two more runs against Keeney on Bernett’s two-run homer in the sixth, and McKenzie Wagoner recorded the final five outs.

“It looked like we had good control up to that inning. … They just connected,” Richardson said. “We went through four different pitchers, so they got it done, well-deserved, out hit us. We went down fighting and that’s all you can ask.”

Canetto, who went 3 for 4, added an RBI single in the fifth inning that cut the deficit to 6-4.

Bishop-Riley ended her illustrious career in a Liberty uniform with a two-out solo homer in the seventh.