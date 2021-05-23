James Madison's big fifth inning ends Liberty's season in Knoxville Regional final

The Liberty softball team was clicking through four innings Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Flames had a pair of timely home runs. The pitching was strong. The defense capitalized on each play. And James Madison was on its heels heading into the fifth inning.
That is when things unraveled, quickly, for Liberty. In the blink of an eye, the Flames went from cruising along to facing a deficit they couldn’t recover from as their season came to a close.
James Madison scored five times in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead for good, and the Dukes claimed an 8-5 victory over Liberty in the Knoxville Regional championship at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” James Madison coach Loren LaPorte said. “Liberty’s offense is so good and so strong, … but I just felt like it was a full team win.”
The Dukes (37-1) advance to their third super regional in program history and will play a best-of-three series at No. 8 national seed Missouri.
The Flames (44-15) fell to 0-2 in regional championship appearances. They lost to South Carolina in the 2018 Columbia Regional final.
JMU was the only team to top Liberty in the Knoxville Regional. The Dukes edged the Flames 4-3 in 10 innings in Friday’s opener, and the Flames had to beat both Eastern Kentucky and No. 9 national seed Tennessee in Saturday’s elimination games to get to Sunday’s regional final.
“They beat us twice, so well-deserving to be moving on,” Liberty coach Dot Richardson said.
Liberty got off to a hot start against JMU ace Odicci Alexander and took a 3-1 lead after the third inning.
Denay Griffin launched a two-run homer to left-center field in the first inning, and Kara Canneto connected on a solo shot into the right-field bleachers in the third.
The lead was the first the Flames had in the two meetings against the Dukes in the regional.
“We came in doing the best we could in the first couple of innings,” Liberty second baseman Amber Bishop-Riley said.
Flames starter Karlie Keeney also was in cruise control in the circle. She faced two over the minimum through the first four innings, and the only damage came in the second on Madison Naujokas’ RBI triple that cut the deficit to 2-1.
Then the fifth inning arrived.
JMU sent nine batters to the plate and strung together five hits for their highest-scoring inning of the regional.
Sara Jubas had the big hit of the frame, a two-run single to left-center field, that gave the Dukes the lead for good at 4-3.
“It definitely felt like we were due,” Jubas said. “… We finally executed and strung some hits together and that made the difference for us there.”
Keeney, Megan Johnson and Emily Kirby were used in the circle in the fifth inning as Richardson looked for an arm to help the Flames get out of the frame.
Keeney re-entered the circle with two outs, and was able to get Naujokas to ground out.
Johnson (3-3), who got the save with two scoreless innings of relief Saturday evening against Tennessee, took the loss after allowing two earned runs on one hit and one walk while recording only one out.
The Dukes tacked on two more runs against Keeney on Bernett’s two-run homer in the sixth, and McKenzie Wagoner recorded the final five outs.
“It looked like we had good control up to that inning. … They just connected,” Richardson said. “We went through four different pitchers, so they got it done, well-deserved, out hit us. We went down fighting and that’s all you can ask.”
Canetto, who went 3 for 4, added an RBI single in the fifth inning that cut the deficit to 6-4.
Bishop-Riley ended her illustrious career in a Liberty uniform with a two-out solo homer in the seventh.
“That’s just what happens in the game sometimes,” Bishop-Riley said of the Dukes’ fifth inning that changed the game’s outcome. “The teams just get hits, ring them together, so you’ve just got to stay focused.”