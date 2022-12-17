JaVon Scruggs never thought he'd be at this moment, leading Liberty to fourth straight bowl game

The air was crisp this particular Tuesday morning in late November. The thud of shoulder pads slamming against a blocking sled were heard at one end of the practice field. Cleats dug into the artificial turf.

It was two days before Thanksgiving. Practicing on this particular week was nothing new for safety JaVon Scruggs. He became accustomed to spending the week on the gridiron during his sophomore through senior seasons on the varsity roster at Appomattox County High School and in each of his five seasons at Liberty.

The slew of memories Scruggs made over the past eight years made him a bit nostalgic during the practice. He had plenty to think about before he suited up one final time at Williams Stadium. Those memories went all the way back to the time Turner Gill and Marshall Roberts offered him the only Division I scholarship he received during his time at Appomattox, and they spread through the high-profile games he’s played in as he helped the Flames transition from FBS newcomers to respected Group of Five program.

It is a journey Scruggs admitted he didn’t wish was coming to an end, but one he has looked back on in gratitude for how much he has grown on and off the field.

“To be honest, I never thought that we’d be on this stage, me being here particularly. It’s been a crazy journey, it’s definitely been far from easy,” Scruggs said. “I can definitely say me being here from the transition over the last five years has been unbelievably great to me, to be honest. Just seeing all the different players coming through here, the level of competition that we play year in and year out and just at the end of the year just looking back on the season and seeing how successful we were.”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Scruggs will put on a Liberty uniform one final time Tuesday when the Flames (8-4) play Mid-American Conference champion Toledo (8-5) at 7:30 p.m. inside FAU Stadium.

He has started in each of the Flames’ previous bowl appearances and wants to end his college career with a fourth bowl triumph.

“It’s definitely gone by too fast, but never take any day for granted,” he said. “Just keep going out there, just working and seeing where life takes me after this. It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to.”

***

He’s been called the “Alpha Dog” of the Liberty defense by one position coach. Another labeled him the “General.” It didn’t matter which coach oversaw the safeties, Scruggs made an indelible mark not only in his position group but on the entire defense.

The likes of Roberts, Scott Symons, Corey Batoon and Jack Curtis were given front-row seats to the leadership skills Scruggs developed Friday nights at Bragg Stadium in Appomattox. Those seasons he served as quarterback and safety for the state championship Raiders under coach Doug Smith’s watchful eye helped mold the qualities that allowed players to gravitate toward Scruggs and listen to what he had to say.

Scruggs has been a captain at Liberty over each of the past three seasons, and he received the most votes to be part of the 12-member culture council that had direct access to the coaching staff.

“For him to get that speaks volumes for how he’s developed as a leader here,” former coach Hugh Freeze said of Scruggs back in March.

The leadership skills have spanned two head coaches (Gill and Freeze) and transitioned to a period of change as interim head coach Josh Aldridge leads the team into the Boca Raton Bowl. They also developed as Scruggs began his career at Liberty as a cornerback and then moved to safety where he has played under three different position coaches.

“The special thing about Scruggs is how resilient he is and how many position coaches he’s had, too. You think about it, he had a position coach before we got here [Marshall Roberts], then it was Scott Symons, then it was Corey Batoon, and then it was Jack,” Aldridge said. “Three out of those four were different defenses, too. Just how resilient he is and intelligent and to handle it the right way has been impressive. Obviously, everybody knows about his leadership and stuff like that, fighting through injuries, all those things.”

***

Scruggs has taken players under his wing during his time at Liberty, a trait he picked up from a trio of cornerbacks when he was a freshman. He credited Jeremy Peters, Bejour Wilson and Kimani Donaldson with helping show him the ropes when it came to film study, how to practice and the way to prepare for games.

“Made me who I am today,” Scruggs said.

Scruggs’ attention to detail and work ethic came specifically from Wilson. That allowed Scruggs, who played primarily on special teams during his freshman season, to fill in at cornerback when injuries occurred during games. The seven tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery came during those instances he was pressed into duty.

“If he’s doing it like that and he’s having success, I should be able to do the same thing and have success, too,” Scruggs said.

The way those three took Scruggs under their wings is why he has done the same thing with the likes of Quinton Reese, A’Khori Jones and former Appomattox standout Tre Lawing. Scruggs knows there will come a time when he is not occupying the free safety position, and he wants his replacement to be able to do the job at the same high level he has done ever since the beginning of the 2019 season.

“I try to lead them in the right direction,” Scruggs said. “Tell them why it’s the right way to do it.”

***

The right way to do things has led to a steady and dependable four seasons at the safety position for Scruggs.

He played all three safety positions (free safety, rover, nickelback) in Symons’ defense has settled into a permanent spot as free safety in the Aldridge/Curtis-run defense.

His position coaches never had to break out an eraser to take him out of the lineup, with the exception of one game in 2019 because of a concussion and once this season for undisclosed reasons.

The numbers back up the consistency with 254 tackles (140 solo), 15.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, six interceptions, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six pass breakups since he was inserted into the starting lineup. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in sport management in May 2022 and is currently pursuing a master's in sport management.

His production the field is something Scruggs hopes will lead to an opportunity to play in the professional ranks. The NFL isn’t the only game in town anymore, with the USFL and XFL both gearing up with spring seasons. Former Liberty linebacker Anthony Butler found a home in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits, and former players Kevin Shaa (Seattle Sea Dragons), Jessie Lemonier (Arlington Renegades) and Cedric Stone (San Antonio Brahmas) were drafted by XFL franchises.

“I’m definitely going to try my shot at the league,” Scruggs said, “but if God doesn’t give me the ability to go to the league, I’m definitely going to start my coaching career right after whatever that time comes.”

***

Scruggs eventually wants to return to the college ranks as a secondary coach. It isn’t for the notoriety and glamor that comes from coaching at a high-profiled program or the satisfaction of turning a losing program into a winner.

He wants to give back. Scruggs revealed he was “one of those people where I was having to go to the food drives to try to find some food to put on the table for Thanksgiving or going to the local churches and getting boxed foods and stuff like that.”

Scruggs and his position groups have spent the past four Thanksgivings gathering food and essentials for families in the Lynchburg area that are less fortunate, and he said, “it means more to me now that I’m able to be in a position where I can help those families like that, too.”

That is where his leadership skills come into play. He has been able to get players, whether they are older or younger, to follow his lead and play for one another. He can use those same skills to lead a position group, or even an entire team, to new heights.

Based off how his teammates followed him at Appomattox and Liberty, there's no question he will be able to lead in his next role.

“That’s ultimately my goal why I want to be a coach because I want to help players that were in the same predicament as me get out of those same situations and help them understand that adversity is not something that you can sit there and lay down,” Scruggs said. “You can get up off of that and achieve more, accomplish more.”