Jill Bolton returned to Liberty with one goal: Get to the NCAA Tournament. Mission accomplished.

It worked.

“I think I like to demand things out of people because I like when people do that to me, they know my potential. I just felt like that was something as a freshman that Nikki instilled in me that it was OK to demand things out of your teammates,” Bolton said. “It was OK to be loud as a leader and demand things on the field from people."

Daniella Rhodes, the Big East offensive player of the year, credited Bolton with her integration to the team. Rhodes is a junior from Durban, South Africa, and was not familiar with the American style of field hockey when she arrived on campus.

The two forwards established a bond playing on the attack, and Bolton’s leadership qualities helped bring Rhodes along.

“I can definitely see her as a role model just playing in the forward line with her,” Rhodes said. “It’s definitely been so much fun and I do take her as a great inspiration. I’m sad to see her leave, but she definitely has left her mark here at Liberty.”