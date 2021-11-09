Jill Bolton returned to Liberty with one goal: Get to the NCAA Tournament. Mission accomplished.

Jill Bolton kept one eye on the clock and her other eye on teammate Charlotte Vaanhold as the seconds ticked away Sunday. The buzzer sounded to end the Big East tournament championship game, and the emotions quickly took Bolton over.
She ran and hugged Kendra Jones. Then, the pair soon joined their teammates in celebrating the program’s first Big East title. The tears flowed down Bolton’s cheeks. She was filled with joy and happiness. Those setbacks and close calls that kept Bolton and the Flames out of the NCAA Tournament washed away.
It was the moment Bolton envisioned when she elected to return for a super senior season.
“This was definitely the goal,” Bolton said Monday. “ … This is what I’ve worked for for the past five years and for this to be my fifth-year senior year, it’s just awesome. I would have never expected it and I just think it’s a true testament to this program’s hard work. I’m just over the moon with excitement about it.”
Bolton, a catalyst to the Flames’ success in the Big East since her freshman season in 2017, did not want to end her time in a Liberty uniform without a title and trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Souderton, Pennsylvania, native and forward has been called an integral piece to the Flames’ growth into one of the nation’s top programs, as evident by being ranked ninth in the latest National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll.
“Jill is a phenomenal field hockey player, but she’s an exceptional leader and she embodies everything that I would want a Liberty field hockey player to embody, the skill part aside,” Liberty field hockey coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker said. “It’s huge. I don’t think we’d be here without her, no doubt.”
Bolton, a forward, has rewritten the field hockey record book at Liberty during her five seasons. She owns five records (games started, games played, goals, points and shots), is third in assists and game-winning goals, and became the first player in program history to claim five All-Big East first-team nods.
Her ninth career game-winning goal allowed Liberty to top UConn 1-0 in the Big East title game, and it earned her Big East tournament MVP honors.
“My ultimate goal, and I know people have probably heard me say this so many times, all I wanted to win was the Big East,” Bolton said. “We came up short so many times and I know so many girls in this program have worked so hard ... that those records didn’t mean anything if we didn’t win the Big East. Winning the Big East is really what matters.”
Parsley-Blocker and Jones said Bolton’s greatest trait is her leadership. It is a trait the coach wanted Bolton to exhibit as a freshman. If her teammates saw those leadership traits and how hard she worked on the field, Parsley-Blocker knew the older teammates would listen to and respect Bolton.
It worked.
“I think I like to demand things out of people because I like when people do that to me, they know my potential. I just felt like that was something as a freshman that Nikki instilled in me that it was OK to demand things out of your teammates,” Bolton said. “It was OK to be loud as a leader and demand things on the field from people."
Daniella Rhodes, the Big East offensive player of the year, credited Bolton with her integration to the team. Rhodes is a junior from Durban, South Africa, and was not familiar with the American style of field hockey when she arrived on campus.
The two forwards established a bond playing on the attack, and Bolton’s leadership qualities helped bring Rhodes along.
“I can definitely see her as a role model just playing in the forward line with her,” Rhodes said. “It’s definitely been so much fun and I do take her as a great inspiration. I’m sad to see her leave, but she definitely has left her mark here at Liberty.”
Bolton and Jones both said their favorite memory from their time at Liberty came Sunday with the victory over the Huskies. They can add another memory together Friday when the Flames (17-2) meet Atlantic 10 champion Saint Joseph’s (16-4) at 1:30 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rutgers’ Bauer Track and Field Complex in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Bolton has up to four games left in a Liberty uniform, depending how far the Flames’ advance in their third NCAA Tournament trip (first since 2014), and that has allowed Bolton to think of how she wants to be remembered in a record-setting career.
“Just a great teammate and just a leader off and on the field,” she said. “I think I’ll stick up for my teammates until the end and I want them to know that and I think they do know that. For that to be my legacy would be really cool.”