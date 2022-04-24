Johnson flirts with no-hit bid as Flames rout Dolphins to complete series sweep

Megan Johnson kept the same intense look on her face as she greeted her teammates following the final out of Sunday’s 13-2 win over Jacksonville on a sun-soaked Sunday at Liberty Softball Stadium. The Liberty senior right-hander, for a brief moment, flashed a big grin to catcher Caroline Hudson when they high-fived mere seconds after the final out was recorded.

The shutout and no-hit bids were dashed four pitches prior to the final out. In that quick glance, the pitcher and catcher understood just how meaningful Johnson’s outing was on Senior Day.

Johnson has been limited in her appearances this season after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) last summer. She has spent a lengthy amount of time going through rehabilitation sessions and managing her pitch count, and Sunday was the second complete-game effort in her 11th appearance of the season.

“To get out there today, it felt really good,” Johnson said.

Johnson, for five innings Sunday, looked like her 2020 self before the TOS diagnosis. She had four complete games in eight starts during the COVID-shortened campaign, and her most recent start featured plenty of ground ball outs and utilizing her defense to make quick work of the Dolphins (14-16, 8-10 ASUN).

Jacksonville grounded out seven times, including five times in the first two innings, and Johnson limited her pitch count through the first four frames.

She kept the no-hit bid intact by pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning and leaving a runner stranded at third in the fourth.

“She’s always been so impressive pitching such a low pitch count,” Hudson said. “Everybody just laughs like, ‘Meg only needs three pitches an inning,’ just kind of a joke. Today, she came out and did that.”

Johnson issued two of her four walks in the fifth inning, one of which came on a 13-pitch at-bat against JU shortstop Madison Reynolds. Johnson struck out Victoria Rodebaugh for the inning’s second out, and then appeared to complete the no-hit bid by getting Allison Bratek to hit a chopper to the left side of the infield.

The ball took an in-between hop right before it reached third baseman Denay Griffin, who was ranging to her left, and it bounced into shallow left field to allow Madison Bratek and Reynolds to score.

Johnson got a groundout four pitches later to cap her 89-pitch outing.

“It was just great to get out there on Senior Day and then just perform for my team,” Johnson said. “They were behind me the whole way.”

Johnson dealt with overuse of her right arm coming out of Adair High School in Oklahoma before heading to Butler Community College.

She arrived at Liberty prior to the 2020 season and was put on a pitch count to keep her arm fresh for when she needed to be used in the rotation. She made 17 appearances in 2021 before she was injured, and it took until the summer for the TOS diagnosis to be revealed.

TOS is a group of disorders that occur when certain blood vessels or nerves are compressed. It affects the space between the collarbone and first rib (thoracic outlet), and symptoms include pain in the shoulders and neck and numbness, weakness and coldness in the fingers.

Johnson didn’t have surgery and has gone through “dry needling and the whole nine yards,” just to be able to pitch. Sunday was her first appearance since April 1 against Bellarmine, and she made her first start since March 16 against North Carolina.

“She accepted her role … and she’s done very well and she’s been successful when she’s come in,” Hudson said. “Really, I admire her willingness to accept her role and do what she can for the team. Today, she just killed it and I’m so proud of her.”

Hudson helped give Johnson all the run support she needed with big swings in her first two at-bats. Hudson clubbed an RBI double off the top of the left-center field wall in the first inning as the Flames (35-13, 18-0) took a 3-0 lead, and the catcher added a two-run homer in the second inning for a 5-0 advantage.

Griffin’s lone hit came two batters after Hudson’s first-inning double when she lofted a fly ball to center field. JU’s Logan Keith appeared to catch the ball on the run, but she hit the outfield wall and the ball dropped from her glove over the fence for a two-run homer.

“I was super nervous. I saw it hit her glove and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m out.’ I saw it rolled out and I was like, ‘Oh, thank goodness,’” Griffin said. “I rounded third and I asked coach [Dot Richardson], ‘Does that count?’ I was super excited.”

Liberty’s bats came to life against JU starter Skylar Whitty one day after the right-hander held the Flames hitless until the fourth inning of the doubleheader opener.

Whitty didn’t have the same success Sunday. She was tagged for eight runs (seven earned) on four hits and four walks over 2 ⅓ innings.

“I think definitely just making a smaller zone for myself and really sticking to that and not chasing a lot of pitches,” Griffin said of the adjustment made from Saturday to Sunday against Whitty. “I think a lot of the other girls on the team did that as well and I think that’s part of the reason we were so successful today offensively.”

Hudson and Kara Canetto had two hits apiece. Raigan Barrett drove in three runs without recording a hit, and Alexis Soto delivered a two-run single that sparked a four-run fourth inning.

Johnson was one of five seniors recognized before the game, joining Canetto, Griffin, Lou Allan and Emily Kirby.

Kirby, who pitched a complete-game shutout in Saturday’s second game, replaced Soto at first base for the top of the fifth inning. It marked the first time Kirby played in the field during her five seasons at Liberty. She previously served as a pinch runner in certain situations.

“That was pretty fun. I’ve never done that all five years here being in the field,” Kirby said, “but I’m just glad MJ could finish out the game strong.”

