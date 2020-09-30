Johnson making immediate impact for Liberty defense

Johnson brings a game-changing pass rush off the edge opposite of TreShaun Clark, and the two have formed an instant connection that has made opposing quarterbacks worry when in the pocket.

Clark, coming off a stellar freshman season in which he gave the Flames a strong presence on the other side of the line from Jessie Lemonier, has already racked up 2.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in the season’s first two games.

Clark didn’t record a sack last season until the fifth game against New Mexico.

“He made me push even harder to be better because I saw how hard he was working and how hard he went every day,” Clark said of Johnson. “I’m not surprised to see how he’s playing. I’m really happy that I have him playing on the opposite side of me just because it helps me play harder.”

Johnson began his college career as a safety at ASA College after playing linebacker at Overlea High School in Baltimore, Maryland. He then transitioned to defensive end before the 2018 season.

The 6-foot-4 Johnson was always thin and never weighed more than 220 pounds during his three seasons at ASA. He enrolled at Liberty weighing 208 pounds and has worked his way up to 237 pounds so he is better suited to go up against Division I offensive tackles on a weekly basis.