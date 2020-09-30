Johnson making immediate impact for Liberty defense

It was noticeable on FIU’s final offensive possession this past Saturday the internal clock on each play was ticking faster and faster for Panthers quarterback Stone Norton. The redshirt freshman had to make quick decisions because of the pressure he felt on his blind side from Liberty defensive end Durrell Johnson.
Johnson utilized head fakes and quick first steps to either gain leverage or beat FIU left tackle D’Antne Demery off the snap, and Johnson’s ability to pressure Norton on three consecutive plays helped the Flames secure a thrilling two-point victory over the Panthers.
The dominating conclusion capped a four-tackle, 2.5-sack performance the Liberty coaches knew Johnson was capable of producing when recruiting him out of ASA College in Brooklyn, New York.
“We feel like we’ve hit a home run,” defensive line coach Josh Aldridge said.
Johnson, through two games, leads the Flames (2-0) with 4.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He ranks second on the team with 10 tackles, only trailing linebacker and roommate Anthony Butler.
“I think it makes a huge difference having a guy like that you know is going to win his one-on-one battles nine times out of 10,” Butler said. “He’s made a huge impact on this team, and as you guys saw it on that last drive, was basically able to take over the entire game and finish the game out.”
Johnson brings a game-changing pass rush off the edge opposite of TreShaun Clark, and the two have formed an instant connection that has made opposing quarterbacks worry when in the pocket.
Clark, coming off a stellar freshman season in which he gave the Flames a strong presence on the other side of the line from Jessie Lemonier, has already racked up 2.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in the season’s first two games.
Clark didn’t record a sack last season until the fifth game against New Mexico.
“He made me push even harder to be better because I saw how hard he was working and how hard he went every day,” Clark said of Johnson. “I’m not surprised to see how he’s playing. I’m really happy that I have him playing on the opposite side of me just because it helps me play harder.”
Johnson began his college career as a safety at ASA College after playing linebacker at Overlea High School in Baltimore, Maryland. He then transitioned to defensive end before the 2018 season.
The 6-foot-4 Johnson was always thin and never weighed more than 220 pounds during his three seasons at ASA. He enrolled at Liberty weighing 208 pounds and has worked his way up to 237 pounds so he is better suited to go up against Division I offensive tackles on a weekly basis.
“It’s been definitely uncomfortable, but I’m starting to feel like I’m in my comfort zone now,” Johnson said. He credited nutritionist Danielle Gillen with daily check-ins to make sure he was eating the right foods and getting the necessary exercise to add good weight.
Johnson spent the 2017 season redshirting and working on the scout team at ASA College. He said linebacker Kendricks Gladney Jr. (who now plays at Coastal Carolina) encouraged him to work at defensive end when the scout team was thin at the position, and Johnson lined up opposite of tackle Badara Traore (who played at LSU and is now on the Chicago Bears’ roster).
Johnson said he thinks he had four sacks at the end of the practice, and then won his two one-on-one matchups that allowed defensive coaches to transition him to the line.
“We’re going to really work with you,” Johnson said of what the coaches at ASA told him. “Ever since then, I’ve just been taking it and running with it.”
Johnson, under the tutelage of position coach Antonio Anderson, began the process of transitioning from standing up away from the line of scrimmage to lining up in the trenches.
He had 18 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and four sacks during his first season at defensive end in 2018, and then evolved into a formidable force off the edge in 2019.
Johnson ranked fourth in JUCO with 20 tackles for a loss and was tied for 16th with 8.5 sacks last season.
Kyle Pope, Liberty’s linebackers coach last season, was the area coach who initially saw and recruited Johnson. The recruiting took a step forward when offensive line coach Sam Gregg got a hold of Johnson’s film from Aldridge.
Aldridge was the area coach who recruited junior colleges in Georgia and passed along film of an offensive lineman at Georgia Military Academy who Gregg was recruiting.
Gregg returned the tape to Aldridge and said, ‘This kid from ASA is kicking his butt,’ after watching Johnson rack up eight tackles, two sacks, two tackles for a loss and six quarterback hurries.
It didn’t take Aldridge long watching the tape to realize the potential Johnson possessed.
“He just stood out for me really early. I think we were his first Division I offer,” Aldridge said. “I think everybody was a little afraid because he was a little thinner in junior college than he is now. I don’t know why people didn’t like him, but I know I loved him very well early on the process.”
Johnson’s play at the end of the game against FIU showed why the coaching staff fell in love with his game.
The Panthers had about 2 1/2 minutes remaining with the ball at their 25 and trailed by two. Norton completed a quick pass for 8 yards, and the Liberty defense appeared to be on its heels.
That is when Johnson took over.
His pressure on second-and-short resulted in an intentional grounding; he pushed Demery back toward Norton and forced a deep incomplete pass and fourth down; and then he faked a move inside and used a quick step to get around Demery’s left side and force Norton to scramble into the waiting arms of Jayod Sanders for the game-sealing sack.
“I’m proud of his progress,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “We expect him to be an elite player.”
