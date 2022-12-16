Johnson, the nation's leader in TFLs, looking forward to leading Liberty defense in Boca Raton Bowl

The postseason accolades slowly streamed in for Durrell Johnson following the regular season’s conclusion. The Liberty defensive end was the program’s first FBS player to be named to the Walter Camp All-America second team, and he added a third-team nod on the Phil Steele Magazine All-America team.

It led to chatter that the fifth-year senior could easily opt out of the Flames’ Boca Raton Bowl matchup against Toledo and begin focusing on a potential professional career. He entered the season on watch lists for the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game, so there would be another opportunity for him to elevate his stock.

Johnson didn’t like the way the regular season ended. Not with three consecutive losses, highlighted by a 35-point beatdown at the hands of New Mexico State in which the team seemingly crumbled with the news Hugh Freeze was leaving to take over Auburn’s program.

“It shows true character and who you are when the house is crumbling down or when everything is going right,” Johnson said. “Me personally, the personality I am, I’m not the type of person that the house is crumbling down, it’s on fire and I’m running out to save myself. I’d rather be down with all my family in the fire than run out and be the one to save myself. That’s just how I look at it. I’m big on loyalty.”

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Johnson’s presence on the defensive line will be needed as the Flames hope to slow down Toledo’s high-powered offensive attack.

Johnson led the nation with 22.5 tackles for a loss entering bowl season, and he filled up the stat sheet during the 12-game regular season. He led the Flames (8-4) with eight sacks and three fumble recoveries, and he added 49 tackles (32 solo), four pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception.

“Man, just what a great story for a guy who could have easily, had it not been for COVID, been thrown to the wayside a little bit because of what happened in 2021 of being hurt,” said interim head coach Josh Aldridge, who was Johnson’s position coach in 2020 and 2021. “Because of COVID, he was able to come back, he proved to everybody 2020 wasn’t a fluke. I think some people felt like, it’s 2020, it’s COVID, it’s different, he might have just been a flash because of that. He proved this year that he is that guy and just really impressed with how he’s handled that.”

Johnson, who transferred from ASA College to Liberty prior to the 2020 season, enjoyed a breakout campaign under Aldridge’s tutelage. He led the team with 11.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks during the coronavirus pandemic-altered campaign, and he provided a potent 1-2 tandem with TreShaun Clark coming off the other edge.

That led to considerable buzz around Johnson for the 2021 season. Aldridge recently admitted he felt Johnson was going to be heading to the professional ranks after the campaign, and the Baltimore native opened the year on the watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (national defensive player of the year) and Chuck Bednarik Award (most outstanding defensive player in college football).

A meniscus injury forced Johnson to miss four games. He admitted his mindset was not right at the beginning of the season. That led to him not taking advantage of the opportunities he had while he was healthy, and ultimately the same followed when he returned from the setback.

“It wasn’t the fact that I had a bad year because of my role; I had a bad year because I wasn’t content with my role,” Johnson said. “I didn’t want to take in my role and be the best person I could be for my team and my role. I felt as though this year I didn’t know if I was going to have a big role or not, but I knew I wanted to be a better teammate. I feel as though everything just falls into place when you think selfless.”

New position coach Jeremy Garrett helped Johnson get back on track. Graduate assistant Malik Slater specifically worked with Johnson at bandit, and Slater pushed Johnson on a daily basis to get better.

Johnson revealed he spent more time with Slater than Garrett, which led to a bond that culminated in Johnson giving Slater than game ball following the Flames’ win over Arkansas.

“Even if I feel like I’m having a good day, he’ll tell me like, ‘No, Durrell, you need to pick it up some more,’” Johnson said of Slater. “Arkansas, when they gave me the game ball, I gave it to him because he was on me the whole week and he always pushed me. Some of that stuff kind of goes unnoticed, but to me, he is an unsung hero.”

Johnson, by playing in Tuesday’s bowl game, is following in the footsteps of former quarterback Malik Willis in wanting to finish the season strong. Willis could have easily opted out of the LendingTree Bowl and began preparing for the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft, but instead said he wanted to finish what he started with his teammates.

“This is way bigger than the seniors. It’s Liberty,” Johnson said. “We haven’t lost a bowl game yet. It’s not about me. I do this for us. I want us to grow as a school, as a program, so every time we get an opportunity like a bowl, why not go out there and show we can play at the top of the FBS?”

Added Aldridge: “I’m excited about him playing in the game. I think a lot of people were questioning whether he’d play in the game with his draft status and stuff like that. … I’m excited to see him play in the game.”

News and notes: Ten Liberty players were honored by Phil Steele on the magazine’s all-independent teams. Johnson, wide receiver DeMario Douglas, running back Dae Dae Hunter, defensive tackle Kendy Charles and kick returner Shedro Louis were first-team selections. Center Cam Reddy, right guard Brendan Schlittler, nose guard Dennis Osagiede, linebacker Ahmad Walker and long snapper Austin Mock were on the second team. … Liberty received its second verbal commitment of the Jamey Chadwell era Friday when defensive back Jamal Miles announced his intentions on social media. Miles, a senior at Pelham High School in Alabama, chose Liberty over reported offers from Appalachian State, Army, Coastal Carolina, Kansas, Marshall, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. … Liberty’s 2024 schedule began taking shape with the Flames and Campbell agreeing to move their scheduled matchup to the season-opening date of Aug. 31. It was previously set to be played Nov. 9.