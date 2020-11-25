Johnson's 31 points, Ohio's dominating third quarter too much for Liberty women's basketball

Erica Johnson scored 31 points and pulled down eight rebounds, Cece Hooks added 18 points, and Ohio used a dominating third quarter to take control and defeat Liberty 76-72 Wednesday afternoon in the women's basketball season opener for both teams at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio.
Emily Lytle led the Flames (0-1) with 21 points and shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range. She pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Bridgette Rettstatt scored 13 points before fouling out. Ashtyn Baker and Mya Berkman each scored 10 points, and Berkman added seven rebounds.
The Flames led 37-32 at the half and extended the lead to 42-33 on Rettstatt’s 3-pointer less than 90 seconds into the third quarter.
The Bobcats (1-0) used a 22-4 run to take a 55-46 lead on Deesh Beck’s jumper with 48 seconds left in the quarter.
Liberty shot 4 of 17 from the field in the third quarter and missed 10 straight shots after taking the nine-point lead.
The Bobcats led by nine points, 57-48, on Gabby Burns’ layup with 9:31 remaining in the fourth. Lytle hit a pair of 3-pointers to spark a 7-0 run that cut the deficit to 57-55, but Caitlyn Kroll answered with a 3 to extend Ohio’s lead to 60-55.
Berkman’s layup with 6:41 remaining cut the deficit to 60-57.
Johnson’s 3-pointer 22 seconds later gave Ohio a 63-57 edge, and the Bobcats led by at least two possessions for the rest of the game.
