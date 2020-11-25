 Skip to main content
Johnson's 31 points, Ohio's dominating third quarter too much for Liberty women's basketball

Erica Johnson scored 31 points and pulled down eight rebounds, Cece Hooks added 18 points, and Ohio used a dominating third quarter to take control and defeat Liberty 76-72 Wednesday afternoon in the women's basketball season opener for both teams at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio.

Emily Lytle led the Flames (0-1) with 21 points and shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range. She pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

Bridgette Rettstatt scored 13 points before fouling out. Ashtyn Baker and Mya Berkman each scored 10 points, and Berkman added seven rebounds.

The Flames led 37-32 at the half and extended the lead to 42-33 on Rettstatt’s 3-pointer less than 90 seconds into the third quarter.

The Bobcats (1-0) used a 22-4 run to take a 55-46 lead on Deesh Beck’s jumper with 48 seconds left in the quarter.

Liberty shot 4 of 17 from the field in the third quarter and missed 10 straight shots after taking the nine-point lead.

The Bobcats led by nine points, 57-48, on Gabby Burns’ layup with 9:31 remaining in the fourth. Lytle hit a pair of 3-pointers to spark a 7-0 run that cut the deficit to 57-55, but Caitlyn Kroll answered with a 3 to extend Ohio’s lead to 60-55.

Berkman’s layup with 6:41 remaining cut the deficit to 60-57.

Johnson’s 3-pointer 22 seconds later gave Ohio a 63-57 edge, and the Bobcats led by at least two possessions for the rest of the game.

