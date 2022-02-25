Keegan McDowell paid his dues. The guard is making the most of his senior season at Liberty.

Ritchie McKay returned to Liberty following his six-year stint as an associate head coach at Virginia with what he called a Ph.D. in the pack-line defense. The men’s basketball coach also brought an appreciation of seeing a player’s development and the reward of a significant role on the team after laboring through the process.

McKay has preached that mindset every year he has been back at Liberty. Work hard, stay the course, be committed to the program, and you will be rewarded when it is your time.

Keegan McDowell is the prime example of that process coming to fruition at Liberty.

The 6-foot-6 guard was lucky to log double-digit minutes in his first two seasons within the program. He was set on transferring to Wright State, but ultimately returned, continued working during his junior campaign, and has blossomed into a major contributor in his final season.

It is the message he has shared in his leadership role during a successful senior campaign that will be honored at 1 p.m. Saturday when Liberty plays its regular-season finale against Kennesaw State inside Liberty Arena.

“I think sometimes if you’re in your freshman and sophomore year and you’re not playing, you don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel. I think a lot of people see me playing a lot of minutes this year, but it didn’t always feel like that was going to happen my first couple of years here,” McDowell said Thursday. “I think trusting the coaches, buying in and just not ever stopping working hard, there’s so many resources here that can get you where you want to go. I just think it worked out in my case, and I think for a lot of the younger guys, if they are bought in and they stick to it, it’ll work out for them, too.”

McDowell started only four games in his first three seasons on the court, but has been in the starting lineup 23 times in his 27 appearances this season.

He is tied for second on the team in scoring at 10 points per game and ranks 16th in the nation in 3-point shooting at 42.4%. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also has set career highs in rebounds (3.7 per game) and steals (12).

“Just that perseverance and the accrual of knowing that when you continue to stack days, when you don’t get your value in just what other people say about you or what the statistics say, and you contribute to the whole as a part instead of just an individual part of it, I just think you end up being a greater leader and a huge impact on a team or an organization,” McKay said. “That’s Keegan McDowell, without a doubt.”

He elected to redshirt during the 2019-20 campaign with the intent on transferring to another program. Wright State was going to be his choice, until an 11th hour decision to remain at Liberty put him back on the path to continue the process he started when he first joined the program in 2017.

McDowell looked to transfer because he felt he could play more elsewhere. He averaged 12.1 minutes per game during his freshman and sophomore seasons, and his minutes decreased during his sophomore season in 2018-19 when the Flames won their first of three consecutive ASUN Conference tournament titles.

“I tell some of the younger guys all the time, there was like a real mindset shift for me my redshirt year of just kind of having gratitude for everything that this staff and this program does for us as players,” McDowell said, “and getting to that point where I’m going to work as hard as I can to get the minutes and different stuff that I deserve or that I want, and I’m going to work my butt off to get that.

"If that doesn’t happen, am I content with just being in this program full of people who love me and who I love? I’d say once I shifted to that mindset, it’s been an incredible five years here, and I’m really thankful for it. I’ve grown a lot through it and through the experience. I owe a lot to the program and everybody’s that been there with me through the last five years.”

McDowell is one of only two players at Liberty this season to average more than 30 minutes per game, and he’s averaging 33 ½ minutes in league play.

McKay has referred to McDowell as one of the team’s leaders, often mentioning him in the same breath as Kyle Rode. McDowell has been through plenty through his five seasons, and that wealth of experience has benefited a younger Liberty roster this season.

“Keegan McDowell taught me the ability to be vulnerable and take a risk,” McKay said. “When he asked to come back, I had written him off. I asked him to come back, he said, ‘No, I’m going to Wright State.’ When he came back and had the courage to say, ‘Hey, I made a mistake, the Lord’s leading me in a different direction and I want to come back,’ that speaks volumes. His impact on the team has been great.”

