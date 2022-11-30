Keep an eye on these candidates during Liberty's football coaching search

Liberty has to fill the head football coaching vacancy for the second time in four years. The program has dramatically changed since Turner Gill abruptly retired in early December 2018, and it is currently one of the top Group of Five programs after Hugh Freeze’s four-year tenure.

Athletic director Ian McCaw discussed the “tremendous interest” and how quickly he’ll move on filling the void earlier this week. McCaw keeps his shortlist of candidates confidential and there are no leaks from his office.

There are head coaches and assistant coaches who would fit McCaw’s criteria. Here is a list of potential candidates who could become Liberty’s 10th football coach.

Tom Allen

Allen just completed his sixth season at Indiana. He is 30-40 in his tenure with the Hoosiers, highlighted by a 6-2 mark in the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020 campaign. He served as Freeze’s linebackers/special teams coach at Ole Miss from 2012 through 2014, so there is a connection with Liberty’s current staff. The 52-year-old Allen is an outspoken Christian and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which could make him a cultural fit at Liberty. So, the question then becomes: Why would Allen leave the Big Ten for Conference USA, especially with the Big Ten about to bring in a truck load of money through a new media rights agreement? When people think about Indiana athletics, it usually is Hoosiers basketball. Plus, football has to compete with the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Allen’s current salary of $3.9 million would be in line with what he could make at Liberty. McCaw has repeatedly said football is the driver at Liberty, so Allen would be assured that he’ll have whatever he needs at his disposal to win. Plus, Allen has ties to several members of the current Liberty staff and would likely retain them to maintain continuity.

Kane Wommack

Wommack comes from both the Freeze and Allen coaching trees. He was a graduate assistant at Ole Miss during Freeze’s tenure (working on the defensive staff under his father, Dave, and Allen), and then spent three seasons on Allen’s staff at Indiana. The last two seasons at Indiana (2019 and 2020) featured Wommack running the defense, and then he took over the South Alabama program. Wommack led the Jaguars to a 10-2 mark this season and just missed out on playing in the Sun Belt Conference championship game because of a head-to-head loss to Troy. He makes $675,000, and a move from one G5 program to another would see a big pay raise. Wommack does have ties to Liberty’s staff (Bruce Johnson’s time at Indiana coincided with Wommack), and Wommack could bring back Corey Batoon to reunite with the other defensive staff members. Like Allen, Wommack would likely retain most of the current staff.

Maurice Harris or Kent Austin

The current co-offensive coordinators at Liberty would be viable options at maintaining continuity with the coaching staff. Austin checks off several boxes when it comes to being the CEO of a program with his previous experience as a head coach and general manager in the Canadian Football League. Austin would be able to navigate recruiting and the transfer portal at the college level since he is familiar with an annual draft and free agency at the pro level. He does have previous head coaching experience at the college level with a three-year stint at Cornell.

Harris doesn’t have any previous head coaching experience at the college level, but he has the support of former players (Kevin Shaa already endorsed him for the position) and has the respect of the locker room. Harris would be able to unify a team that is certainly fractured after what unfolded this past weekend, and he would keep the staff intact through the transition. Harris served as Freeze’s on-field replacement in the first two games of the 2019 season as Freeze was recovering from back surgery for a staph infection.

Josh Aldridge

The interim head coach for Liberty’s bowl game is one of the up-and-coming coaches in the college ranks and has the charisma and leadership qualities to lead a program. Aldridge has excelled in his first season as a Division I defensive coordinator and would be able to maintain continuity at Liberty. The defensive players respect him, which will go a long way with the rest of the locker room. Aldridge would not make any substantial changes on the defensive side (the current scheme has proven it can work), and he will keep the offensive staff in place because those members know the culture of the program. Aldridge wouldn’t have been elevated to interim head coach if there wasn’t an outside chance he could take over the program.

Chip Lindsey

Liberty fans will remember Lindsey from his time as Troy’s head coach when the Flames and Trojans met early in the 2021 season. Lindsey comes from the Gus Malzahn coaching tree and helped elevate UCF’s offense this season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. It continued a trend of Lindsey overseeing dynamic offenses at stops at Southern Miss, Arizona State, Auburn and Troy. Lindsey is from Alabama, which means his recruiting ties would be similar to the areas Liberty was already recruiting in the southeast. UCF is playing in the AAC championship game this weekend. His defenses at Troy were strong, which means he could likely keep the current defensive staff in place to ensure that remains the case at Liberty.

Mike Brown

The second assistant coach on this list from outside the program is a familiar name to Liberty fans. Brown was the running backs coach during Turner Gill’s final season, and then was not retained when Freeze took over. Brown landed at Cincinnati as the wide receivers coach in 2019 and added the role of passing game coordinator prior to this season. He has made tremendous strides and was nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. The Charlottesville native has excelled as a recruiter and could very well be retained on Cincinnati’s staff when the Bearcats hire Luke Fickell’s replacement. Brown’s ties to Liberty would make him a cultural fit, plus he would be able to hit the ground running with recruiting in the area. Brown does have a connection to several on Liberty’s current staff, so he may be inclined to retain several members.

Anthony Poindexter

Poindexter has no direct ties to Liberty, but he grew up in Forest, excelled at Jefferson Forest High School and was an All-American safety at the University of Virginia. The 46-year-old Poindexter has no head coaching experience but was interviewed for the opening at UVa before the job went to Tony Elliott. There were reports that Poindexter wanted the facilities upgraded at his alma mater, and he wouldn’t have that issue at Liberty. The $29 million indoor practice facility and the $20 million upgrade to the football center have been described as “Power Five-esque,” so Poindexter would be able to have those elements to recruit players to come to Liberty. Recruiting has been Poindexter’s specialty in recent seasons at Penn State, and he was noted for his recruiting during his four seasons at Purdue. Poindexter has served as a defensive coordinator at UConn, Purdue and Penn State, and he would likely want to make defense a priority at Liberty. That shouldn’t be a problem with how well the Flames have performed on that side of the ball in each of the past three seasons.

Gene Chizik

Chizik will turn 61 in December and would be a wild card candidate. He has prior head coaching experience at Iowa State and Auburn, with a national championship in 2010 at Auburn the highlight of his career. Chizik was out of coaching and serving as an analyst for the SEC Network until he returned to North Carolina and was named the assistant head coach for defense on Mack Brown’s staff. Would he be willing to take on a head coaching position with a Conference USA program that would come with extended travel? That would be a major hurdle if he wants to become a head coach for the first time in 10 seasons.

Gary Patterson

The second wild card of the group may be in line for another opening. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported Patterson’s name would be one to monitor in the UNLV coaching search, which could be more appealing for Patterson, currently a special assistant to the head coach at Texas, than the opening at Liberty.

Patterson spent more than 20 seasons as TCU’s head coach, so he is already accustomed to the standards of a Christian university. The drawback to Patteson is he has spent all of three seasons near the East Coast in any capacity. He was the linebackers coach at Tennessee Tech in 1983 and 1984, and then the defensive backs coach at Navy in 1995.