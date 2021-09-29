Kendy Charles once thought football was too violent. Now he's a punishing lineman for Liberty.

Charles and Chibueze each recorded their first sack Sept. 11 at Troy, and Charles followed that up the next week with a career-best three sacks against ODU while Chibueze was out with COVID.

Charles added another half sack last Friday in a three-point setback at Syracuse.

“Right now I’m just doing my role. I’m not starting but I’m playing a lot,” Charles said. “All you can do as a college player is play your role and trust the process. That’s what I’m doing. I’m just trusting the process, doing what [defensive line coach Josh] Aldridge is telling me and teaching me. I know he’s got my best interest at heart. Whatever he says, I do. That’s really what I go by every day.

“God is blessing me and God has given me this opportunity and I’m following the path.”

Charles, 20, moved to Florida following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti that devastated the island. The small private school he was attending in Croix-des-Bouquets was one of the nearly 3,000 buildings that were destroyed by the earthquake, and it was at that time his father, Jean, elected to get his family to the United States.

Charles, along with his mother Marie and four siblings, moved to Florida and were reunited with his father, who had been stateside working for four years.