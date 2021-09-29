Kendy Charles once thought football was too violent. Now he's a punishing lineman for Liberty.

Kendy Charles’ introduction to football came in 2013 when a friend in Orange Park, Florida, asked him to watch that season’s edition of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” between Florida and Georgia. Charles, who was born and raised in Haiti, didn’t grow up watching football. He was a soccer fan and enjoyed playing the sport.
Charles watched the Bulldogs edge the Gators 23-20 in the Southeastern Conference matchup. What were his initial thoughts of the sport he never watched or played before?
“I’m never playing this,” Charles recalled. “It’s too violent. I can’t do it. I don’t like violence, for real.”
Eight years later, Charles’ tune on football changed dramatically. The self-described "Haitian Sensation" has emerged this season as a dynamic force at defensive tackle for Liberty. Charles, who once spurned football, is tied for seventh in the nation with 4.5 sacks as backup lineman in the Flames’ stacked defensive line rotation.
“Kendy is playing great and has been really productive and that’s been awesome for us to see because we thought he was capable of being a really good guy on third down,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said after Charles racked up three sacks against Old Dominion, “and that’s a huge role for us.”
Charles and Henry Chibueze serve as the top two backup interior linemen for the Flames (3-1), and the two often play more snaps than starters Elijah James and Ralfs Rusins because of their dynamic presences in passing situations.
Charles and Chibueze each recorded their first sack Sept. 11 at Troy, and Charles followed that up the next week with a career-best three sacks against ODU while Chibueze was out with COVID.
Charles added another half sack last Friday in a three-point setback at Syracuse.
“Right now I’m just doing my role. I’m not starting but I’m playing a lot,” Charles said. “All you can do as a college player is play your role and trust the process. That’s what I’m doing. I’m just trusting the process, doing what [defensive line coach Josh] Aldridge is telling me and teaching me. I know he’s got my best interest at heart. Whatever he says, I do. That’s really what I go by every day.
“God is blessing me and God has given me this opportunity and I’m following the path.”
Charles, 20, moved to Florida following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti that devastated the island. The small private school he was attending in Croix-des-Bouquets was one of the nearly 3,000 buildings that were destroyed by the earthquake, and it was at that time his father, Jean, elected to get his family to the United States.
Charles, along with his mother Marie and four siblings, moved to Florida and were reunited with his father, who had been stateside working for four years.
Three of Charles’ older siblings, who were older than 18 at the time, had to go through separate processes to move to the United States, and they are still living in Haiti.
Charles said he spent his first three years in Florida going to school and then returning home. He didn’t have many friends to interact with outside the classroom, and his knowledge of the English language was restricted to simple phrases such as, “Good morning,” “Good afternoon,” and “Thank you.”
“It took me a little bit to learn the language and be able to communicate with people,” he said.
Charles’ football path began in eighth grade at Orange Park Junior High School. He continued playing soccer upon arriving in Florida, but noticed the popular kids in school played football.
“I thought playing football was the way for me to make friends and try to grasp the American culture or fit in with other kids,” he said. “That’s really why I started playing football, for real, at that point.”
His coach at Orange Park Junior High, Kevin Elmore, initially had him playing center, but noticed in one practice his skills at defensive end.
That position stuck heading into high school at Orange Park High. Tom MacPherson elevated Charles from the junior varsity to the varsity team as a freshman, and then started Charles in that season’s finale.
“My coach saw something in me,” Charles said.
Charles, who is now 6 foot and weighs 275 pounds, finally experienced a growth spurt in the spring of his sophomore season, and the college offers began arriving in his junior campaign.
He held reported offers from Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, Chattanooga and Wofford, and verbally committed to the Flames on Sept. 27, 2019.
Charles said he was still on the fence about playing football and played soccer through his senior year of high school. Football, though, was what he felt was going to help him make something of himself.
“I was like, ‘OK, this is me now,’” Charles said.
Charles played in five games and recorded two tackles (one for a loss) in 2020.
That playing time allowed Charles to get acclimated to the speed of the college game so he could enter this season ready to make an impact.
“Kendy was a guy who [the game] was moving pretty fast for him last year, but I think it’s really slowing down for him,” Aldridge said in training camp.