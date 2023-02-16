Double-digit deficits haven’t fazed Kennesaw State this season. Heck, the Owls have trailed by double digits in three of the past four games and came back to win each time.

Liberty’s packline defense was given a 14-point edge over KSU early in the second half Thursday evening. Those advantages in previous games may get chipped into, but usually the Flames impose their will and cruise to a triumph.

Kennesaw State didn’t flinch in front of its home crowd inside the KSU Convocation Center. The deficit took more than 14 minutes to erase, but the Owls roared back to claim a contest billed as the biggest of the season in the ASUN Conference.

Terrell Burden scored nine of his 19 points over the final three minutes and Kennesaw State rallied to claim an 88-81 win before a raucous crowd in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“They had kind of the last punch, I guess you could say,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said, “but we had some of our own that normally we take from 10 points to 15, maintain it or even go past it.”

The comeback win gives the Owls (21-7, 13-2 ASUN) sole possession of first place in the league standings with three games remaining in the regular season. Liberty (21-7, 12-3) faces an uphill battle to regain possession of first, with KSU owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

“You obviously want to win every game possible and be the 1 seed,” Rode said. “We’ve been on teams where we had two, three losses in conference and achieved everything that we wanted.”

KSU shot a blistering 72% from the field in the second half and ended the game on a 16-6 run.

Darius McGhee posted season highs of 43 points and eight rebounds and converted on a pair of free throws with 4:24 remaining to put the Flames ahead 75-70.

KSU scored the next eight points and McGhee answered with a 3-pointer from the right corner to tie the game at 78 with 1:45 remaining.

Burden and Brandon Stroud converted on three-point plays on back-to-back possessions and Burden made a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to take an 86-78 lead.

Rode’s 3 with eight seconds left briefly gave the Flames life, but Demon Robinson’s free throws secured what is arguably KSU’s biggest win since moving to the Division I level in 2005.

“They’re a good team. They continue to respond to runs and they’ve got a guard [Burden] that can really throw his body into you and get to the free-throw line,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “… Disappointed because we wasted a pretty good offensive outing, especially from Darius. He was special.”

McGhee shot 13 of 25 from the field and 8 of 14 from 3-point range.

“They saw that [Darius] was cooking and they sacrificed maybe their own opportunities to score for getting the ball in his hands,” McKay said. “We rode him. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough tonight.”

Rode had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

The rest of the team combined for 27 points on 13-for-25 shooting.

Chris Youngblood led KSU with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting. He had six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

All five of KSU’s starters scored in double figures.

“They did a good job getting downhill and getting some foul calls,” Rode said. “They executed their game plan, too.”

Liberty led by as many as 14 points less than four minutes into the second half. The Flames unleashed a 13-2 run that featured McGhee scoring five points in a 26-second stretch and Rode hitting back-to-back long 3-pointers from the left wing.

KSU chipped away by taking advantage of the Flames’ nine second-half turnovers. The Owls scored 14 points off turnovers in the second half and had 23 points off Liberty’s 17 turnovers.

“We had a couple of turnovers and obviously they started to execute during that stretch,” McGhee said. “I think we probably need to do a better job defensively so we would maintain that lead. I think we eroded on that end, and then they started locking us down, too.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 67, Queens 53

Five different players scored nine points as Liberty shot 50% from the field and pulled away for a win over Queens at Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Flames (18-7, 12-2 ASUN Conference) won their 10th consecutive game. Kennedi Williams, Mya Berkman (seven rebounds), Emma Hess, Alise Markova and Bella Smuda (six rebounds) each scored nine points in a balanced scoring effort against the Royals (8-17, 3-11).

SOFTBALL

Ole Miss 3, Liberty 2

Aynslie Furbush hit the walk-off homer in the eighth inning as Ole Miss outlasted Liberty to open the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge at Nancy Almaraz Stadium in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The Flames (1-6) took a 2-1 lead in the top half of the frame on Savannah Jessee’s RBI double.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Liberty in second at CCSA championships

Liberty remained in second place after the second day of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) championships at the University of Tennessee’s Allen Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Flames have 678 points and trail James Madison’s 712.5 points.