Kestner, Rettstatt key fourth-quarter run to lift Liberty over Kennesaw State

The Liberty women’s basketball team used a big run for the second straight day to put away Kennesaw State. Sunday’s run came in the fourth quarter to sink the pesky Owls.

Makaela Kestner and Bridgette Rettstatt scored all 12 points during an early fourth-quarter run that gave Liberty a double-digit lead and the Flames held on to claim a 60-50 victory to complete the weekend sweep at KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Rettstatt scored a team-high 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Kestner tallied a season-high 11 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals.

Kestner got the 12-0 run started with a pair of 3-pointers. She added a layup in between a pair of Rettstatt baskets during the run that lasted four minutes and gave the Flames (8-3, 4-0 ASUN Conference) a 54-41 lead with about three minutes remaining.

Emily Lytle scored 11 points and pulled down a season-high nine rebounds.

Liberty held Kennesaw State (3-4, 0-4) to 9-for-34 shooting in the second half, and the Owls missed 10 straight shots during the Flames’ 12-0 fourth-quarter run.

Liberty extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 7-0 all-time against Kennesaw State.