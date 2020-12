Kestner's 3, stingy defense lead Liberty women to victory over Hampton

Nylah Young had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates.

Young scored nine points on 3-of-5 shooting in the first quarter to stake Hampton to an 11-5 lead.

The Flames were pitiful on the offensive end throughout the opening 10 minutes.

They shot 2 of 7 from the field, 1 of 6 from the free throw line and committed a staggering nine turnovers.

“That was so bad. It was very frustrating because we couldn’t keep what we had going,” Kestner said.

“We were struggling to just dribble the ball. That was probably the most frustrating part. That was very frustrating for everyone.”

The Flames scored on five of their first seven second-quarter possessions to take a 15-13 lead on Iverson’s driving layup with 5:24 left in the half, and the Flames never trailed again thanks to the late-quarter run capped by Kestner’s 3.

Williams had eight assists to match a career high that was set in Liberty Arena’s inaugural game last week against Norfolk State.

“From that 3 and the energy that Kennedi brought to the court, I think that helped a lot and that brought us up for the third,” Kestner said. “We realized we’ve got to keep with that energy and stay with it. I felt like the 3 helped a little bit, but it was also the energy Kennedi brought to the court and that helped carry on a lot of things.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.