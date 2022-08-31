Keyes' athleticism gives Southern Miss ability to be more potent on offense

Josh Aldridge only needed to watch a replay of Southern Miss’ 2021 road game against Alabama to see how dynamic Golden Eagles quarterback Ty Keyes can be on the field.

Keyes moved around the pocket and kept plays alive. He found ways to move the ball against one of the nation’s premier defenses.

“The Ty Keyes kid is an incredible athlete,” Aldridge, Liberty’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, said. “He’s out there scrambling around against Alabama and he doesn’t look out of place.”

Keyes missed the final eight games of the 2021 season after suffering an ankle injury the following week against Rice. He was named the starter in spring practice and has maintained that spot heading into Saturday’s season opener against the Flames at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

“As far as what he’s done, he’s our best player at that position, so he’s going to be the starter,” Southern Miss coach Will Hall said in the Sun Belt Conference coaches teleconference.

Keyes was one of 11 players who attempted passes for Southern Miss last season. The Golden Eagles suffered injury after injury at quarterback, which led to running backs taking direct snaps as the season concluded.

It resulted in an offense that struggled. The Golden Eagles were 1-9 entering the final two games of the regular season, then won the final two games to enter the offseason with momentum.

“I think we were really consistent on offense — we were consistently pathetic,” Hall stated.

A healthy Keyes should allow Southern Miss to find consistency that will not be described as pathetic in 2022.

He made his first appearance in 2021 in Week 2 against Grambling State and then started the next three games against Troy, Alabama and Rice. He completed nearly 51% of his passes for 355 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, and added 55 rushing yards on 40 attempts.

Keyes lost 106 yards through either sacks or designed runs that ended in tackles for losses.

“He had a great offseason, he’s gained a lot of weight, gotten stronger, he’s an athletic kid,” Hall said. “He’s got a chance to be a great player. He will only get better as the year goes on because he’s young.”

Keyes, as the starter, will have plenty of weapons at his disposal.

Running back Frank Gore Jr. racked up 801 yards and five touchdowns on 179 carries, and the Golden Eagles’ other two leading rushers (Dajon Richard and Antavious Willis) are both back.

Wide receiver Jason Brownlee is back after recording 643 yards and eight touchdowns on 46 receptions last season.

“He’s an NFL guy, tremendous length, he can hurt you all over the field, but especially down there in the red zone you get nervous about him,” Aldridge said.

Brownlee had a highlight-reel catch in Southern Miss’ 2020 game at Liberty as part of a five-catch, 114-yard performance.

“When you can run the football and have an outside vertical threat like Jason Brownlee, that’s a really good 1-2 punch for them,” Aldridge said.

The 6-foot-3 Brownlee is joined on the outside by 6-2 receivers Brandon Hayes and Zay Franks. Demarcus Jones, a 6-foot receiver, was second on the team in receptions last season while also being used at running back.

“They do have some good receivers out there that go up and get the ball and high point it,” Liberty free safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said, “but also we do too here. It’s nothing that we haven’t seen before.”

Aldridge isn’t ruling out the possibility of seeing Southern Miss utilize the wildcat formation just to give Liberty a different look. He also is anticipating the Golden Eagles emphasizing the run game more with offensive line coach Sam Gregg on the staff.

Gregg spent the past three seasons as the Flames’ offensive line coach.

“I think they’ll be much better at running the football than they were last year,” Aldridge said. “Not that they were bad last year, but Coach Gregg will bring a really good mentality to that. We’ll have to be ready to stop their running attack.”