Kickoff times set for Liberty football's first three 2022 contests

The kickoff times and television selections for Liberty’s first three games of the 2022 season were set Thursday afternoon by ESPN.

The Flames’ first two games against Southern Miss and UAB will be streamed on ESPN+, while a Sept. 17 showdown at Wake Forest will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Liberty’s Sept. 3 season opener against Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, will kick off at 7 p.m. The matchup concludes a home-and-home series that began with the Flames claiming a 56-35 win on Oct. 24, 2020, in Lynchburg.

The Flames’ home opener on Sept. 10 at Williams Stadium against UAB will start at 6 p.m. This also serves as the conclusion of a home-and-home series against the Blazers. Liberty pulled away in the second half for a 36-12 win on Oct. 2, 2021, in the inaugural game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Flames’ matchup against Wake Forest will be the first of two games against ACC teams in 2022. Liberty welcomes Virginia Tech to Williams Stadium on Nov. 19.

The Flames and Demon Deacons will kick off at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Truist Field. It is the third time Liberty has played at Wake, with the Deacons winning 34-14 on Sept. 30, 2006, and 20-17 on Sept. 1, 2012.

The Flames will appear on the ACC Network for a third straight season. Their thrilling 2020 win over Virginia Tech was broadcast on the network, and their last-second loss at Syracuse was on the network last season.

Liberty’s other four home games against Akron, Gardner-Webb, BYU, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State will have kickoff times set at a later date.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.