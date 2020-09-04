 Skip to main content
Kickoff times set for Liberty's 2020 home football slate

Kickoff times set for Liberty's 2020 home football slate

Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium sits covered in scaffolding as it undergoes renovations at Liberty University in Lynchburg on Friday, July 24, 2020.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

Liberty announced Friday its five home football games in the altered 2020 season will all kick off at 1 p.m.

The move is a shift from the Flames’ traditional kickoff times of 6 p.m. for home games in September and October and 2 p.m. for the November contests at Williams Stadium.

Liberty’s five home games are against Florida International (Sept. 26), North Alabama (Oct. 3), Louisiana-Monroe (Oct. 10), Southern Miss (Oct. 24) and Western Carolina (Nov. 14).

The Flames’ home opener against FIU will be played in front of 1,000 fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liberty transitioned to a single-game ticket model for the season with the occupancy at outdoor venues being limited to 50% of the facility’s capacity or 1,000 patrons, whichever is less.

