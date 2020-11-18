Kidd-Glass, back from foot injury, ready to lead Liberty against former team N.C. State

“He’s been diligent in the process in terms of just treatment and staying on top of it and staying positive and staying plugged in,” safeties coach Corey Batoon said. “That’s been a testament to his work ethic and wanting to be successful on the field. He’s a guy that when you have those types of injuries, it’s real easy to plug yourself out and not know what’s going on. He’s been dialed in through the course of the year, so that when he did come back, from a mental standpoint, there were not any issues.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Kidd-Glass has played exclusively at rover in his spot playing time so far, and he recorded two tackles against the Hokies and one against the Catamounts.

Kidd-Glass did not specify the foot or the extent of his injury, but Batoon said he returned to practice about a month ago and was steadily eased back into shape so he could get into the rotation after the Flames’ open week at the end of October.

“I was rooting for him the whole time. I could see how hard he was working to get back,” defensive end TreShaun Clark said. “He was not going to take no for an answer. He wanted to come back as soon as he could, and I just see him every day pushing himself to heal faster and just to get back on that field. The day that he did come back, I was like, ‘You’re back! Let’s just go get it!”