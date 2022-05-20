Kirby shines in circle as Flames open Durham Regional with win over Georgia

DURHAM, N.C. — Emily Kirby caught her battery mate, Caroline Hudson, off guard Friday afternoon. The Liberty southpaw revealed she went back to the knuckleball on several occasions, and the reasoning was simple: She felt Georgia wasn’t paying attention to pick it up.

Frankly, neither was Hudson. “I didn’t notice,” the catcher said while trying to contain her laughter.

The Bulldogs didn’t pick up on Kirby’s knuckleball either. Or her riseball. Or any pitch for that matter.

The senior held one of the most powerful offenses in check on a scorching Friday afternoon at Duke Softball Stadium. Kirby scattered three hits and struck out a season-high 13 batters as third-seeded Liberty defeated second-seeded Georgia, 2-0, in the opening round of the Durham Regional.

“I think that this was definitely the best game I’ve seen Kirby have this year,” Hudson said. “I’m really proud of that. For her to come out and be so sharp in the biggest game of the year, that’s really, really important.”

The Flames (44-16) advance to the winner’s bracket and face the winner of Duke and UMBC at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs (40-17) fall into the loser’s bracket and will play in the first elimination game at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“To play a team like Georgia and come out on top, it really shows the talent of this team,” Liberty coach Dot Richardson said. “Just so proud of Emily Kirby and what she did today.”

Kirby didn’t throw a single clean inning in her 135-pitch outing. Georgia had at least one runner on base in every frame, but couldn’t push a run across against the two-time ASUN Conference pitcher of the year.

The Bulldogs were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position, left 10 runners on base (eight in scoring position), and their batters struck out in six of those plate appearances.

“If you give them any bases, you’ve got to show them that you’re not playing, you’re not messing around, and focus on the next pitch,” Kirby said of her mentality. “You can’t worry about what just happened, but just move forward and go to the next pitch.”

Kirby (14-5) matched her previous season high of six strikeouts by the end of the third inning. She relied on her riseball as a strikeout pitch, and then mixed in her changeup and knuckleball when the Bulldogs were sitting fastball or rise.

“I thought Kirby, she pitched a great game,” Georgia right fielder Savana Sikes said. She recorded two of the Bulldogs’ three hits off Kirby. “Her riseball was good, it definitely fooled a lot of our hitters, including myself. I just tried to see the ball down as much as I could.”

Georgia entered the game ranked sixth in the nation with 101 home runs.

“This is one of the most powerful lineups in college softball at Georgia, and she just went right at them,” Richardson said of Kirby. “It’s really impressive.”

Sikes’ second-inning double was the only extra-base hit allowed by Kirby. The Bulldogs had five fly ball outs.

“We needed to take advantage of our opportunities a little bit better,” Georgia coach Tony Baldwin said, “but a lot of credit for that goes to their pitcher and their pitching coach [Paige Cassady] did a good job of keeping us off-balanced and we were having kind of a hard time identifying her stuff. That’s been a strength of our team all year.”

Liberty gave Kirby all the run support it needed seven pitches into the game.

Devyn Howard singled to end a five-pitch at-bat and Hudson followed two pitches later by clubbing a two-run homer over the left-field wall for a 2-0 advantage.

It was Hudson’s team-leading 17th homer of the season. The ASUN player and defensive player of the year was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association all-southeast region third team on Thursday.

“I saw a pitch that I wanted and I swung,” Hudson said of connecting off the 0-1 offering from Madison Kerpics.

The Flames had four hits over the first two innings against Kerpics, but she settled in and allowed only one hit over the final five frames. The right-hander retired 10 of the final 11 batters she faced and kept the Bulldogs within striking distance.

“It seemed like those first couple of batters, they were just getting a little too much of the plate. They came out aggressive and took advantage of it,” Baldwin said

“I thought she was in pretty much total control after that first inning,” he added. “Even after the runs scored, I thought she was in control and I thought we defended the ball really well.”

Kerpics (18-10) struck out 10 and walked two.

Baldwin said Liberty took advantage of its opportunity in the first inning and was disappointed his group wasn’t able to take advantage of its opportunities in each inning.

It came down to Kirby not being fazed and keeping the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for her sixth shutout of the season.

“It was a goal for me to keep pushing forward and get better with each pitch,” Kirby said. “I think as the game went on, my stuff started working a little bit better.”

