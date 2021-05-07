Kirby's pitching, key fifth-inning run lift Liberty to series-opening win over Lipscomb

Liberty kept getting runners on base against Breana Burke, but the Lipscomb starting pitcher found ways to escape jams and prevent the Flames from taking control Friday afternoon.

One loud, long single allowed Liberty to break through in a pitchers’ duel and take the opener of its ASUN Conference softball tournament quarterfinal series.

Amber Bishop-Riley’s two-out single that bounced off the right-field wall scored Autumn Bishop from first base in the fifth inning, and Emily Kirby posted her eighth shutout of the season as Liberty claimed a 1-0 victory over Lipscomb at Liberty Softball Stadium.

The Flames (38-12) need one more victory to secure the best-of-three quarterfinal series and advance to the ASUN semifinals scheduled to be played May 13 through 15 at Kennesaw State.

The second game of Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled to start around 5 p.m.

Liberty had runners in scoring position in five of its six at-bats against Burke (12-4), but the right-hander was able to get ground balls and fly outs to keep the Flames off the board.

That run of fortune ended in the fifth as the Flames struck with two outs.