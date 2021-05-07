Kirby's pitching, key fifth-inning run lift Liberty to series-opening win over Lipscomb

Liberty kept getting runners on base against Breana Burke, but the Lipscomb starting pitcher found ways to escape jams and prevent the Flames from taking control Friday afternoon.
One loud, long single allowed Liberty to break through in a pitchers’ duel and take the opener of its ASUN Conference softball tournament quarterfinal series.
Amber Bishop-Riley’s two-out single that bounced off the right-field wall scored Autumn Bishop from first base in the fifth inning, and Emily Kirby posted her eighth shutout of the season as Liberty claimed a 1-0 victory over Lipscomb at Liberty Softball Stadium.
The Flames (38-12) need one more victory to secure the best-of-three quarterfinal series and advance to the ASUN semifinals scheduled to be played May 13 through 15 at Kennesaw State.
The second game of Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled to start around 5 p.m.
Liberty had runners in scoring position in five of its six at-bats against Burke (12-4), but the right-hander was able to get ground balls and fly outs to keep the Flames off the board.
That run of fortune ended in the fifth as the Flames struck with two outs.
Bishop (2 for 3) drew a five-pitch walk and scored from first as Bishop-Riley smacked a 2-1 offering that bounced off the right-field wall. Bishop-Riley stayed at first base as the relay throw never went to the plate.
The Flames nearly broke through in the second inning on Madison Via’s two-out double to center field. However, the relay throw was executed perfectly and Savannah Channell was easily thrown out at the plate.
Caroline Hudson, the hero from the Flames’ 5-3 victory over Virginia Tech on April 28, nearly drove in two more runs in the sixth, but her fly ball to left was tracked down near the warning track by Caitlin Turner.
The lone fifth-inning run was enough for Kirby (12-4). She scattered four hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter in her 98-pitch outing.
The Bisons (17-17) had runners in scoring position in the fourth and seventh innings. Kirby retired all four batters she faced with runners in scoring position.
Kirby was the first left-hander to start a conference tournament game for Liberty since Leslie Inge on May 14, 2000 against Coastal Carolina.