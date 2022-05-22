Kirby's stellar career at Liberty ends in Durham Regional as Flames continue building toward future

The opportunities for Emily Kirby to get into the circle during her first three seasons at Liberty were limited. Julia DiMartino, Chase Cassady and Elizabeth Engler were established in the rotation and drew the assignments for the Flames’ big matchups.

Kirby might have been considered an afterthought heading into the 2021 campaign. The southpaw had all of 13 starts over three seasons, and a promising freshman in Karlie Keeney seemed to step into the role of ace in the shortened 2020 season.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, the scattered Liberty fans who remained at Duke Softball Stadium rose and gave Kirby a rousing applause. Her jog off the dirt turned into a slow walk as she soaked in the moment. She raised her left arm and waved back to her family, friends and supporters.

Kirby transformed from a potential forgotten piece of the staff to two-time ASUN Conference pitcher of the year. Her gutsy, 126-pitch performance against Georgia in a Durham Regional elimination game wasn’t overlooked, even in the Flames’ 7-2 loss that ended Liberty’s season and closed Kirby’s collegiate career.

“It was good. There’s not words,” Kirby said Sunday morning, not long after the game concluded at 1:48 a.m. “It’s been an honor playing at Liberty, and just the fan support and my family. They’ve been here through since I was little, since I was 6 years old playing tee ball. Just to have them here, everyone just giving their love and support, it’s just been a blessing.”

The Flames’ season concluded with a 44-18 record, and they came within one victory of advancing to a third regional final under coach Dot Richardson.

Kirby was on the previous two regional teams in 2018 and 2021.

She didn’t pitch in 2018 with DiMartino, Cassady and Engler combining to pitch every inning in the four games of the Columbia Regional.

Kirby and Keeney were the leaders in reaching the 2021 Knoxville Regional final, and Kirby started all three of the Flames’ games in this season’s Durham Regional.

She was in the circle for 14⅓ of the 21 innings and threw 261 pitches in the two starts against the Bulldogs.

“It’s been amazing. It’s a true testimony. I give it all to God,” Kirby said. “I was not the same person I was freshman year to today. I truly believe that God has had a huge impact in my performance and just overall who I am now and how much I’ve changed and I just praise Him for it.”

Kirby shut down Georgia in a 2-0 win Friday by scattering three hits and striking out 13.

The Bulldogs made an adjustment against Kirby’s riseball and rattled off seven runs (six earned) on nine hits against the southpaw.

“They focused on seeing it out of my hand and knowing that rise is my pitch,” Kirby said. “They probably tried to go for the top of the ball and barrel it out.”

Kirby’s gusty performances in the sweltering weekend heat capped a sensational two-year run that saw her win back-to-back ASUN pitcher of the year honors. She is part of a graduating class that includes fellow pitcher Megan Johnson, left fielder Kara Canetto, third baseman Denay Griffin and first baseman Lou Allan.

“Just so proud of all the seniors,” Richardson said. “It’s always tough when it comes to the end.”

Kirby, Canetto and Allan were first-team all-ASUN selections this season.

Canetto and Allan helped elevate an offense that often gave Kirby and Keeney plenty of run support. While the Flames were limited to four runs over three games in the Durham Regional, the Flames averaged nearly six runs per game during the regional season and the ASUN tournament.

It was something Kirby never took for granted, especially after watching DiMartino often have to throw shutouts in order to win during her career.

“I can’t even explain all the things that have improved since I’ve been here,” Kirby said. “It’s been awesome to see.”

Keeney had 19 victories in 2022 and will be the ace heading into 2023.

The offense is expected to continue thriving again next season, especially with the experience gained by a quartet of freshmen in the Durham Regional.

Third baseman KC Machado, right fielder Rachel Roupe, second baseman Raigan Barrett and first baseman Paige Bachman started all three games, while Alexis Soto got pinch-hit opportunities in each game.

Shortstop Devyn Howard, who is utilizing her COVID season of eligibility to return for one more campaign, credited volunteer assistant coach Sami Fagan with elevating the Flames’ offense.

Howard, catcher Caroline Hudson and center fielder Mary Claire Wilson are core contributors who are expected back to lead the offense.

“I am really excited about how hot our bats are going to be next year,” Howard said. She accounted for the Flames’ two runs against Georgia with a two-run homer in the third inning that cut the deficit to 3-2. “I already know they’re going to be on fire. Honestly I’m just excited to get back to practice again. I can’t wait.”

Liberty will again face a daunting nonconference schedule that will feature teams from the ACC and SEC. Virginia Tech, Virginia and North Carolina have been staples on the Flames’ schedule, while SEC teams such as Arkansas and Tennessee are showing up on a more consistent basis.

“I do that intentionally because these players need to know what it feels like to play the top in the game,” Richardson said, “and in order to become the top, you have to be able to not only be able to play but to beat them.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.