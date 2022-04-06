Klenakis aims to get offensive line to be the 'frontline' of Liberty's offense

Chris Klenakis keeps a keen eye on the first-string offensive line, analyzes each player’s explosiveness and technique, and either shouts praise or instruction for a brief second. Liberty’s new offensive line coach then sprints 20 yards to do the same thing with the second-string group. He doesn’t want to miss a single detail.

“With the young men I’m working with, we are learning new techniques and fundamentals, but I tell you what, they’ve been nothing but coachable,” Klenakis said after Wednesday’s practice. “They’ve embraced everything, we’ve got a good core leadership in the room that has bought in and they’ve brought everybody with them. I couldn’t be more happy with the way the guys have responded to what we’re teaching them fundamentally and technically.”

Klenakis was brought in to replace Sam Gregg in overseeing an offensive line that has delivered mixed results in Hugh Freeze’s three seasons at the helm.

The Flames have scored points aplenty through a mixture of explosive plays and methodical drives. The offense featured one of the nation’s best rushing attacks in 2020, and former quarterback Malik Willis was electric outside of the pocket over the past two campaigns.

Sacks, though, piled up in 2021. Opponents racked up 52 sacks over 13 games, which led to the running attack dropping from 252 rushing yards per game in 2020 to 181 last season.

Freeze interviewed Klenakis once before during his head coaching tenure and knew exactly the type of coach he was getting to help get the offensive line back on track.

“He’s working our O-line extremely hard. That’s what we need,” Freeze said. “They have to be the frontline. They have to lead the way.”

Klenakis inherited a group that returned three starters from 2021 in left guard Jacob Bodden, right guard Brendan Schlittler and right tackle Cooper McCaw. Colorado State transfer Cam Reddy solidified the starting center position following Thomas Sargeant’s graduation, and Liberty utilized the transfer portal to bring in a pair of offensive tackles to battle for playing time.

Bodden, Schlittler and Reddy have established themselves as the clear-cut starters at their respective positions through spring practice.

“Our middle three has played a lot of football, which is awesome,” Klenakis said. “Cam has done a great job coming in. He understands the game of football. The trick when you come in new, just for me, is learning verbiage, learning the language. A double-team is a double-team and a backblock is a backblock, but what do we call it? Once you learn the language, because Cam especially has to know the language, and he has to communicate it with everyone else and it starts with him, but he’s picked it up fine.

“That middle three’s experience is great because it really lets me focus on these tackles and developing them.”

McCaw, the starting right tackle for the past two seasons, is out for the spring following scheduled shoulder surgery. That has opened up opportunities for six linemen to rotate at both tackle positions.

Kentucky transfer Nassir Watkins, Harrison Hayes and Brian Hannibal are rotating at left tackle, while JUCO transfer Reggie Young, Jonathan Graham and Will Buchanan are taking snaps at right tackle.

Klenakis is rotating each tackle with the first- and second-string units. He will have different tackles opening practice with the starting unit in an effort to get them as many meaningful snaps as possible.

“It’s been neat because they’re all about even right now,” Klenakis said. “ … I really don’t have a depth chart at tackle. … It’s really nice because that’s going to pay off in the future. They’re competing hard and they’re all getting better. If everybody gets better, your whole unit gets better and that makes your team better.”

Watkins and Young were high on the Flames’ recruiting wish list with their respective experiences. Watkins was a former starter at Kentucky, but knee injuries derailed his ability to get on the field with the Wildcats, while Young was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I second-team All-America team.

“They’re actually taking the steps to learn and get better. You can see that they’re willing to learn and that they’re listening and they’re actually giving it their all each time,” defensive end TreShaun Clark said of Watkins and Young. “I like them as people in general. They’re both cool people off the field as well. Just to see them on the field and actually succeeding and doing what they’re supposed to do, it’s good to watch.

“I want the offensive line to be able to have success this year.”

Chase Mitchell has emerged as Bodden’s backup at left guard. Andrew Adair is shifting to center to back up Reddy, while John Kourtis is moving to right guard.

Kourtis served as Sargeant’s backup at center for the past three seasons.

“He’s one of the tougher kids, stronger kids that we have, but seemed to play a bit tentative and slow with the ball in his hand,” Freeze said of Kourtis. “I’m just trying to find him a position where he can contribute because he cares. I think taking the ball out of his hand hopefully will allow him to play a little faster.”

Klenakis has made sure younger players like Brian Hannibal and Mason Bundy are getting reps this spring. Freeze has mentioned Hannibal as a lineman who has stood out during spring.

“I’ve been pretty happy with what I call our FBI — football intelligence. Our younger guys, there’s a lot of learning still to do with the game and we don’t have much experience at tackle,” Klenakis said. “We’ve got good talent and they’re getting better. Little things, little nuances, tips on blitzes and alignments and that, they’re still learning. The beautiful thing is the more repetitions they get, the better we’re going to get at it.”

