Kourtis, a four-year backup at Liberty, shines in first extended playing time at center

John Kourtis’ experience at center during his first four seasons at Liberty came late in the fourth quarter of games, when the outcome was already decided. Thomas Sargeant, the Flames’ center since the 2017 season, started 60 consecutive games and rarely took a snap off.

That meant Kourtis’ experience came on special teams in field goal and extra point protection, and then in the rare instance Sargeant came out with a substantial lead or insurmountable deficit.

Kourtis didn’t get the type of consistent playing time essential in development. He never was able to get into a rhythm with the offense and experience multiple drives with the same quarterback and linemen.

That changed Saturday evening at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Kourtis replaced Cam Reddy at center with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter and played the final 42 offensive snaps in the Flames’ 29-27 quadruple-overtime victory at Southern Miss.

It was the most offensive snaps Kourtis has played in a single game at Liberty.

“It’s definitely different being thrown in that situation. I felt well-prepared for it,” Kourtis said. “Beside Brendan [Schlittler at right guard], beside Jacob [Bodden at left guard], those are my best friends, those guys I’ve lived with for four years now, and they gave me a lot of encouragement, and I was able to go in there and keep up our offense. I thought I played pretty well.”

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Kourtis was expected to play in the rotation as the Flames (1-0) aimed to get nine to 10 linemen onto the field in the game.

Reddy started and played the entire first half, but two costly mistakes in the third quarter led to Kourtis playing the remainder of the game. Reddy didn’t snap the ball on third-and-2, which resulted in a false start and created a longer third-down attempt on the first drive of the third quarter. He then snapped the ball on fourth-and-inches when the Flames were going to wind the play clock down on their second drive of the quarter, and the decision to snap it led to Johnathan Bennett throwing an interception.

“The plan was all along to play both. Cam made a couple of mistakes there that really cost us. … I’ve got to coach that better obviously,” coach Hugh Freeze said. “The plan was to play John all along. We believe in both of them. We need them both.”

Kourtis’ playing time against the Golden Eagles dwarfed his playing time in his first four seasons with the Flames. He played nine snaps over two appearances at right guard last season while recovering from a sprained MCL, and his 21 appearances over 2019 and 2020 were primarily on special teams, with some snaps sprinkled in on offense.

The fifth-year junior played in two games in 2018 for his redshirt season.

Sargeant, a former walk-on, played every meaningful snap for five consecutive seasons, meanwhile, and was integral in the program’s transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Bowl Subdivision.

Former offensive line coach Sam Gregg admitted he tried his best to find a center who was better than Sargeant, but never did because of Sargeant’s dedication and work ethic.

“Playing behind Tom, he was a really good player, he was a really good leader, and learned a lot from watching him do what he did,” Kourtis said. “Then to get out there in key situations, it was great encouragement to me. It showed a lot of confidence from the coaching staff to throw me in the ballgame in a situation like that, and it was a great experience.”

Kourtis graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sport management in May 2021 and could have transferred to another program for more playing time. He elected to remain with the program and is currently working to earn a master's in human performance.

“That never really crossed my mind,” Kourtis said when asked if he considered transferring. “In our program, coach preaches we finish in this program. That is something that I believe in firmly. You can be rewarded for finishing and getting to stay the course, whatever that course is. I was happy to be here. Very blessed to be a Flame.”

Kourtis is the only foreign-born player on this season’s roster. He was born and raised in Toronto and attended Canada Prep Academy.

He said his dream was to play Division I football, and it became a reality when he was recruited by Scott Mitchell, the offensive line graduate assistant on Turner Gill’s staff.

Kourtis received a scholarship offer on March 2, 2018, and he signed the National Letter of Intent at the Kirkley Hotel 10 days later.

“This is where I’ve been ever since, and I love it,” he said.